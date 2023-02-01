Top 10 Stories for January 2023

The hunger for any kind of information about the Chengdu Worldcon is reflected in there being five posts on that subject among the 10 most-read in the month of January. The convention’s dates and venue changed – to an architectural wonder, apparently, but one that’s still under construction. Those still anxious to buy memberships using their credit cards got some relief, with that capability arriving just in time for them to satisfy the deadline to qualify as Hugo nominators.
That’s not to say all this smoffing completely distracted Filers from the subject of science fiction. Danny Sichel’s essay about “The Cold Equations” lit off such a discussion that the post had the second-most hits last month.
Here are File 770’s 10 most-read posts of January 2023 according to the dread Jetpack plugin.
- Chinese Fan Response to Chengdu Worldcon Changes
- Essay: A Fresh Look at “Cold Equations”
- Chengdu Worldcon Presentation at Smofcon 38
- Chengdu Worldcon Changes Dates to October 2023
- Pixel Scroll 1/7/23 Farmers Market In The Sky
- The Chengdu Worldcon’s “Hugo X Academy”
- Chengdu Worldcon Announces Capability to Take Credit Card Payments for Memberships
- Pixel Scroll 1/27/23 Gully File Is My Name, And The Scroll’s My Destination
- Pixel Scroll 1/29/23 Have Spindizzy, Will Travel
- Pixel Scroll 1/30/23 Many Scrolls And Files Knew What It Was To Be Roasted In The Depths Of The Pixels That Day, I Can Tell You
THE “SCROLL-FREE” TOP 10
- Stephen King’s Fairy Tale: Worth The Read. Another Dern Not-Quite-A-Review
- Thomas Monteleone Ousted By Horror Writers Association
- See Chengdu Science Fiction Museum Photo Gallery
- Remembering My Friend, Bill Longen (1947-2023)
