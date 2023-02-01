The Rathbones Folio Prize 2023 Shortlist

Posted on by

The 2023 Fiction Shortlist for the Rathbones Folio Prize announced January 31 includes three works of genre interest.

  • Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo
  • Scary Monsters by Michelle de Kretser
  • Pure Colour by Sheila Heti

The other two shortlisted works are Emergency by Daisy Hildyard and Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout.

The Prize is given “to celebrate the best literature of our time, regardless of form.”  The winner receives a £30,000 prize.

The 2023 judges are author Ali Smith (Chair), poet, novelist and non-fiction writer Jackie Kay, and novelist Guy Gunaratne.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.