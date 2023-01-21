Chengdu Worldcon Announces Capability to Take Credit Card Payments for Memberships

The Chengdu Worldcon today told Facebook and Twitter users that they are now able to take credit card payments for new WSFS memberships and admissions, including virtual admissions. The link from the English language homepage, labeled “Login or Purchase Membership” will open the registration page.

File 770 would like to hear from people who are using this new capability successfully, as one commenter on Facebook said it did not work for him.

They also noted that the convention website has been updated with the new dates, venues – Science Fiction Museum, and hotels – Sheraton Chengdu Pidu.