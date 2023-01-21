2023 BAFTA Awards Nominees

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations on January 19.

Many works of genre interest are up for awards:

Ten nominations for Everything Everywhere All At Once;

Four nominations for The Batman;

Three nominations for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio;

Two nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water;

One nomination for each of the following: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; Turning Red.

The awards ceremony will take place February 19 in London.

The complete list of nominees follows the jump.

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TÁR

Oustanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Oustanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Lidén, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, TÁR

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Lead Actress

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lead Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Michael Ward, Empire of Light

Original Score

Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz , Babylon

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

Lucy Pardee, Aftersun

Simon Bär, All Quiet on the Western Front

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis

Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Pauline Hansson, Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Greig Fraser, The Batman

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Editing

Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Matt Villa, Elvis

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, The Batman

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Costume Design

Lisy Christl, All Quiet on the Western Front

J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, Amsterdam

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Jenny Beavan, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Makeup and Hair

Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front

Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, The Batman

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, Elvis

Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, The Whale

Sound

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, All Quiet on the Western Front

Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, Avatar: The Way of Water

Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, Elvis

Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, TÁR

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, All Quiet on the Western Front

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, Avatar: The Way of Water

Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman

Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Britsh Short Film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim