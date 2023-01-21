2023 BAFTA Awards Nominees

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations on January 19.
Many works of genre interest are up for awards:
- Ten nominations for Everything Everywhere All At Once;
- Four nominations for The Batman;
- Three nominations for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio;
- Two nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water;
- One nomination for each of the following: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; Turning Red.
The awards ceremony will take place February 19 in London.
The complete list of nominees follows the jump.
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- TÁR
Oustanding British Film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Oustanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
- Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
- Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
- Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Animated Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Director
- Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Original Screenplay
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
- Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Lead Actress
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Lead Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Michael Ward, Empire of Light
Original Score
- Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western Front
- Justin Hurwitz , Babylon
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Casting
- Lucy Pardee, Aftersun
- Simon Bär, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
- Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Pauline Hansson, Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
- James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Greig Fraser, The Batman
- Mandy Walker, Elvis
- Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
- Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Editing
- Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Matt Villa, Elvis
- Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
- Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon
- James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, The Batman
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
- Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Costume Design
- Lisy Christl, All Quiet on the Western Front
- J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, Amsterdam
- Mary Zophres, Babylon
- Catherine Martin, Elvis
- Jenny Beavan, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Makeup and Hair
- Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, The Batman
- Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, Elvis
- Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, The Whale
Sound
- Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, Elvis
- Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, TÁR
- Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, Top Gun: Maverick
Special Visual Effects
- Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman
- Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, Top Gun: Maverick
British Short Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Britsh Short Film
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim