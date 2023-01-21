2023 BAFTA Awards Nominees

Posted on by

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts unveiled the 2023 BAFTA Awards nominations on January 19.

Many works of genre interest are up for awards:

  • Ten nominations for Everything Everywhere All At Once;
  • Four nominations for The Batman; 
  • Three nominations for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; 
  • Two nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water; 
  • One nomination for each of the following: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On; Puss in Boots: The Last Wish; Turning Red.

The awards ceremony will take place February 19 in London.

The complete list of nominees follows the jump.

Best Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • TÁR

Oustanding British Film

  • Aftersun
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian And Charles
  • Empire of Light
  • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Living
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • See How They Run
  • The Swimmers
  • The Wonder

Oustanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
  • Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
  • Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
  • Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Film Not in the English Language

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Corsage
  • Decision To Leave
  • The Quiet Girl

Documentary

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • Moonage Daydream
  • Navalny

Animated Film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Director

  • Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Todd Field, TÁR
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Original Screenplay

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field, TÁR
  • Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

  • Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Leslie Patterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
  • Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
  • Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Lead Actress

  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Cate Blanchett, TÁR
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler, Till
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Lead Actor

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting Actor

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
  • Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Michael Ward, Empire of Light

Original Score

  • Volker Bertelmann , All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Justin Hurwitz , Babylon
  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Casting

  • Lucy Pardee, Aftersun
  • Simon Bär, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
  • Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Pauline Hansson, Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

  • James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Greig Fraser, The Batman
  • Mandy Walker, Elvis
  • Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
  • Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Editing

  • Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Matt Villa, Elvis
  • Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Production Design

  • Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon
  • James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, The Batman
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
  • Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Costume Design

  • Lisy Christl, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, Amsterdam
  • Mary Zophres, Babylon
  • Catherine Martin, Elvis
  • Jenny Beavan, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Makeup and Hair

  • Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Michael Marino and Zoe Tahir, The Batman
  • Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier and Barrie Gower, Elvis
  • Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, The Whale

Sound

  • Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil and Markus Stemler, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson and Wayne Pashley, Elvis
  • Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single and Roland Winke, TÁR
  • Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor and Mark Weingarten, Top Gun: Maverick

Special Visual Effects

  • Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller and Frank Petzoid, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri and Eric Saindon, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy, The Batman
  • Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck and Zak Stoltz, Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson and Ryan Tudhope, Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  • Middle Watch
  • Your Mountain is Waiting

Britsh Short Film

  • The Ballad Of Olive Morris
  • Bazigaga
  • Bus Girl
  • A Drifting Up
  • An Irish Goodbye

EE Rising Star

  • Aimee Lou Wood
  • Daryl McCormack
  • Emma Mackey
  • Naomi Ackie
  • Sheila Atim

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.