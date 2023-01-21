70th Annual Golden Reel Awards Nominees

The Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards 2023 nominations are filled with genre films as always.
Everything Everywhere All At Once leads with three Golden Reel nominations, including outstanding achievement in sound editing – feature dialogue / ADR and outstanding achievement in music editing – feature motion picture.
The winners will be announced February 26. The Golden Reels also will honor The MPSE will also honor Jerry Bruckheimer with its 2023 Filmmaker Award, and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle with its Career Achievement Award.
The Golden Reels award categories span film, TV, toons, computer entertainment and student productions. The complete list of nominees follows the jump.
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “The Last Stand” (DreamWorks Animation)
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editor: Adam Cioffi
Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper
Tales of The Jedi: “The Sith Lord” (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Michael Brinkman
Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artists: Margie O’Malley, Andrea Gard, Sean England
Transformers: Earthspark: “Age of Evolution” (Nickelodeon)
Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Natalia Saavedra Brychcy MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Christine Gamache
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
Better Call Saul: “Saul Gone” (AMC)
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager MPSE, Kathryn Madsen MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel
The Crown: “Gunpowder” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre
Supervising ADR Editing: Matt Mewett
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Udûn” (Amazon)
Supervising Sound Editors: Robby Stambler MPSE, Damian Del Borrello MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Stefanie Ng
Dialogue Editors: Ailene Roberts MPSE, Ray Beentjes
ADR Group Editor: Gareth Van Niekirk
Severance: “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Ribicoff MPSE
ADR Editor: David Briggs
Dialogue Editor: Gregg Swiatlowski
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Ryan Cole MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Korey Pereira MPSE, Jill Purdy MPSE, David Butler, Polly McKinnon, Rob Chen
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Andor: “Reckoning” (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Margit Pfeiffer
Sound Effects Editor: J.R. Grubbs
Foley Editor: Shaun Farley MPSE
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Sound Designer: David Acord
Better Call Saul: “Carrot and Stick” (AMC)
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager MPSE, Kathryn Madsen MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Temple, Marc Glassman MPSE
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell MPSE, Alex Ullrich
Gaslit: “Year of the Rat” (Starz)
Co-Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin W. Buchholz, Stefani Feldman MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Dan Kremer MPSE, Adam Parrish King
Foley Editors: Sam Munoz, Jordan Aldinger
Foley Artists: Jacob McNaughton, Noel Vought
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Udûn” (Amazon)
Supervising Sound Editors: Damian Del Borrello MPSE, Robby Stambler MPSE
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield MPSE
Sound Editors: James Miller, Chris Terhune, Gareth Van Niekerk, Ryan A. Sullivan, Goeun Everett MPSE
Foley Editor: Richard Wills, Jonathan Bruce, Amy Barber
Foley Artist: Jonathan Bruce
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore MPSE, David Grimaldi, Chris Bonis
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Barry: “710N” (HBO)
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm MPSE
Sound Editors: Deron Street, Candice Brunello, Charles Campagna
Dialogue Editor: John Creed MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Clay Weber MPSE
Foley Editor: Darrin Mann
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore MPSE, Chris Moriana
The Bear: “Review” (FX)
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria
Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer
Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin
Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Artist: Leslie Bloome
Only Murders in the Building: “Framed” (Hulu)
Supervising Sound Editors: Mathew Waters, Danika Wikke MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Borja Sau
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Offin
Foley Editor: Arno Stephanian MPSE
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Adam DeCoster
She Hulk: “Ribbit and Rip It” (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith
Sound Designer: Steve Bissinger
Sound Effects Editors: Tim Farrell, Goeun Everett MPSE
Dialogue / ADR Supervisor: Vanessa Lapato
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Cota MPSE
Foley Supervisor: Joel Raabe
Foley Editor: Ian Chase
Foley Artists: Sean England, Andrea Gard
Conforming Editor: Kim B. Christensen
Wild Babies: “Big Families” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Coster
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Coster, Ben Wood
Sound Designers: Matt Coster, Ben Wood
Foley Editors: Matt Coster, Ben Wood
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Animation)
Supervising Sound Editors: Bill R. Dean MPSE, Ando Johnson
Sound Designer: Erick Ocampo
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Battaglia MPSE, Kip Smedley
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stephanie Brown
Dialogue Editor: Chase Keehn
Supervising Foley Editor: Jessie Pariseau
Foley Editor: Bruce Tanis MPSE
Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore MPSE, Christopher Moriana
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon MPSE, Dan Gamache MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache MPSE
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Lightyear (Disney Animation)
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathon Stevens, Benjamin A. Burtt
Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Foley Editors: James Spencer, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Shelley Roden MPSE, John Roesch MPSE
Puss in Boots (DreamWorks Animation)
Supervising Sound Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Julian Slater MPSE
Sound Designer: Tim Walston MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Ken McGill
Dialogue Editor: Mia Stewart MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Paul Pirola
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Good Night Oppy (Amazon)
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach
Sound Designers: Tim Walston MPSE, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Mark Mangini MPSE
Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues (Apple TV+)
Supervising Sound Editor: Leslie Shatz
Sound Designer: Leslie Shatz
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jon Flores
Moonage Daydream (Neon)
Supervising Sound Editor: Nina Hartstone
Sound Designers: Samir Foco, James Shirley
Sound Editor: Louise Burton MPSE
The Territory (National Geographic)
Supervising Sound Editors: Rune Klausen, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE
Sound Designers: Rune Klausen, Peter Albrechtsen MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Mikkel Nielsen, Tim Nielsen
Dialogue Editors: Sebastian Vaskio, Guilherme Tortolo Magrin
Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse
Sound Designer: Markus Stemler
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck
Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck
ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister
Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song
Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis
Argentina, 1985 (Amazon)
Supervising Sound Editor: Santiago Fumagalli
Sound Effects Editors: Juan Ignacio Giobio, Nahuel De Camillis
Dialogue Editor: Ignacio Seligra
Foley Editor: Nicolás Mannara
Foley Artist: Diego Marcone
Music Editor: Stephen M. Davis
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Martín Hernández, Nicolas Becker
Sound Designer: Ken Yasumoto
Sound Effects Editors: Alejandro Quevedo, Jaime Sainz, Carolina Santana
Dialogue Editors: Valeria López Mancheva, Raynier Hinojosa, Omar Blanco
ADR Editors: Alitzel Diaz, Daniel Douglass MPSE
Foley Editors: Oscar Victoria, Pietu Korhonen, Alan Romero
Foley Artists: Heikki Kossi MPSE, Alan Romero
EO (Janus Films)
Supervising Sound Editor: Radoslaw Ochnio MPSE
Sound Designer: Radoslaw Ochnio MPSE
Sound Editor: Marta Weronika Weronska
Foley Editor: Suraj Bardia MPSE
The Quiet Girl (Break Out Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Sound Designer: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Louise Burton MPSE
ADR Editor: Louise Burton MPSE
Foley Editor: Steve Fanagan MPSE
Foley Artist: Caoimhe Doyle
Triangle of Sadness (Neon)
Sound Editors: Andreas Franck MPSE, Bent Holm MPSE, Gustav Landbecker, Johannes Dekko, Claes Lundberg, Benny Persson, Daniel Lindvik, Alexander Wunsch, Erik Watland
Sound Designers: Andreas Franck MPSE, Bent Holm MPSE
Foley Artists: Claes Lunderberg, Ulf Olausson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström
Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase
Supervising Foley Editor: Rebecca Glover
Foley Artist: Julien Naudin
The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray MPSE, William Files MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle
ADR Editors: Bobbi Banks MPSE, David V. Butler
Elvis (Waner Bros Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editor: Wayne Pashley MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Derryn Pasquill
ADR Supervisor: Libby Villa
Dialogue Editors: Nick Breslin, Marisa Marsionis, Lauren Ligovich
Empire of Light (Searchlight Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editors: Oliver Tarney MPSE, Rachael Tate MPSE
Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Kiser MPSE
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn Ole Schroeder, James Mather, Al Nelson
Dialogue Editor: Chris Gridley
Dialogue Editors: Simon Chase, Matthew Hartman, Michael Maroussas, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
ADR Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Boyes
Supervising Effects Editor: Brent Burge
Sound Designers: David Chrastka, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Christopher Boyes
Sound Effects Editors: Hayden Collow, Matt Stutter MPSE
Foley Editors: Craig Tomlinson, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
The Batman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files MPSE, Douglas Murray MPSE
Sound Designers: Chris Terhune, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Diego Perez MPSE, Phil Barrie
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Kiser MPSE
Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle MPSE
Sound Designers: Pete Horner, Gary Rydstrom MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Stuart McCowan, Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Editor: Coya Elliott
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown
Nope (Universal Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editor: Johnnie Burn MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Simon Carroll, Brendan Feeney, Max Behrens, Ben Gulvin, Jeff Smith, Beresford Cookman
Foley Editors: Natalia Lubowiecka MPSE, Ewa Mazurkiewicz
Foley Artist: Jacek Wisniewski
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder
Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editor: Leff Lefferts
Sound Effects Editors: Shaun Farley MPSE, Chris Manning
Dialogue Editor: E. Larry Oatfield
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Ronni Brown, Sean England
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: “Hidden Adventure” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound Designer: Evan Dockter
Sound Effects Editors: Adam Cioffi, Ian Nyeste, Cat Gensler, Roger Pallan
Dialogue Editor: Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editors: David W. Collins, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David W. Collins
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Bolen, Bill Rudolph
Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine
Foley Artist: Margie O’Malley
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Nickelodeon)
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu MPSE
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry
Sound Designer: James Evans
Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan
George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO Max)
Supervising Sound Editor: Bobby Mackston
Dialogue Editor: Miriam Cole
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple, Joseph Beshenkovsky
Lucy and Desi (Amazon)
Supervising Sound Editors: Anthony Vanchure, Daniel Pagan MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Mike James Gallagher
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple TV+)
Supervising Sound Editor: Anthony Vanchure
Sound Designer: Mike James Gallagher
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Olivo MPSE, Jeff Pitts
Foley Artists: Luke Kelley, Sanaa Kelley MPSE
Tony Hawk – Until The Wheels Fall Off (HBO Max)
Supervising Sound Editor: John M Chalfant
Sound Effects Editor: Chris Goodes MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Andrew Rice
Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99: “Kerosene, Match. Boom!” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Nas Parkash
Sound Effects Editors: Will Chapman, Tristan Powell
Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
Pinocchio (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn O. Schroeder, Leff Lefferts
Sound Designer: Randy Thom MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Malcolm Fife, Pascal Garneau, Teresa Eckton MPSE, Goeun Everett MPSE
Dialogue Editor: James Spencer
Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Manning
Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Dee Shelby
Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Prey (Hulu)
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files MPSE
Sound Designer: James Miller
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)
Supervising Sound Editor: Anthony Vanchure
Sound Designer: Mike James Gallagher
Foley Artists: Sanaa Kelley MPSE, Iris Dutour, Luke Kelley
Women of the Movement (ABC)
Supervising Sound Editor: Bobbi Banks MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Nancy MacCleod
Dialogue Editor: Fred Stahly
Foley Artist: Sanaa Kelly MPSE
MUSIC EDITORIAL NOMINEES
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
The L Word: Generation Q: “Questions for the Universe” (Showtime)
Supervising Music Editor: Sharyn Gersh MPSE
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Alloyed” (Amazon)
Music Editors: Jason Smith, Michael Baber
Severance: “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Music Editors: Missy Cohen MPSE, Sam Zeines
Scoring Editor: Felipe Pacheco
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” (Netflix)
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz
Wednesday: “A Murder of Woes” (Netflix)
Music Editor: Michael T. Ryan MPSE
The White Lotus S2: “Bull Elephants” (HBO)
Supervising Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Love, Death & Robots: “Night of the Mini Dead” (Netflix)
Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik” (NBCUniversal)
Music Editor: Andres Locsey
Russian Doll: “Matryoshka” (NBCUniversal)
Music Editor: Georgie Ramsland
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Is This Not Real Magic?” (Disney / Marvel)
Supervising Music Editor: Anele Onyekwere
Music Editors: Mary Parker, Leah Dennis, Zak Millman
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Documentary
Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues (Apple TV+)
Music Editors: Louie Schultz MPSE, Jordan Wiggins, Alex Carr-Engler
Moonage Daydream (Neon)
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst
Music Editor: Brett Morgan
My Life as a Rolling Stone: Mick Jagger (Epix)
Supervising Music Editors: Ben Newth, Nick Ashe
The Way Down: “Revelations” (HBO Max)
Supervising Music Editor: Richard David Brown MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw MPSE
Music Editor: Evan McHugh
Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Music Editors: Dean Menta, Luke Wilder, Katherine Gordon Miller
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Music Editors: Lewis Morison, Eric Caudieux
Scoring Editor: Chris Barret
Tár (Focus Features)
Supervising Music Editor: Gerard McCann MPSE
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (TriStar Pictures)
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst
Supervising Sound Editor: Nina Hartstone
Music Editors: James Shirley, Victor Chaga
GAME EDITORIAL NOMINEES
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Audio Dialogue Lead: David Natale
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Nick Martin
Sr. Lead Audio Designer: Dave Rowe MPSE
Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica
Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert
Dialogue Editors: Darrell Tung, Mark Camperell CAS MPSE, Kerri Shak, Alex Knickerbocker, Ryan Ongaro, Amanda McDonnell, Charlie Gondak, Robert Weiss, Lenny Bedford, Joseph Mott, Josh Taylor, Michael Jukes, Josh Polhill, Cassie White, Myon Sample
Expert Dialogue Designer: Michael Spina
Sound Editors: Landen Belardes, Alexander Ephraim MPSE
God of War Ragnarök (Sony)
Audio Director: Frank Favre
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jodie Kupsco
Dialogue Designers: Heather Plunkard, Kevin McClelland, Tyler Held, Bianca Salinas, Dedrick Sarzaba, Jaime Marcelo, Ana Paola Velasquez Barrera, Andrea Contino, Briana Villarreal, Damian O’Sullivan, Monet Gardiner, Seira McCarthy, Shannon Deane, Katelyn Limber
Dialogue Editors: Kyle Richards, Declan Knapp, Caanan Nathaniel, Dale Curtis, Edward Towers, Paul James, Brad Rees, Helen Miles, James Doyle, James Battley
Horizon Forbidden West (Sony)
Dialogue Director: Jochen Willemsen
Dialogue Designer: Erik Schuring
Dialogue Editors: Juan Manuel Delfin, Vincent van Rooijen, Nick van Noort, Sander Houtman, Nick Gratwick
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Priscilla Snow
Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)
Audio Lead: Stephen Miller
Music Director: JD Mayer
Sr. Lead Audio Designer: Dave Rowe MPSE
Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica
Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert
Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Raheem Frederick, Nicole Yazmin
God of War Ragnarök (Sony)
Audio Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado
Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce
Horizon Forbidden West (Sony)
Audio Director: Bastian Seelbach
Music Supervisor: Lucas van Tol
Music Integration: Bastiaan van Bentum
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Audio Director: Priscilla Snow
Supervising Music Editor: Nainita Desai
Music Editor: Priscilla Snow
Sound & Music Implementer: Priscilla Snow
Scoring Editor: Nainita Desai
Audio Programmers: Connor Carson, Dylan Nelkin, Lizi Attwood
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward)
Audio Directors: Stephen Miller, Ian Mika, Jonathan Gosselin
Audio Lead: David Natale
Supervising Sound Editors: Adam Boyd MPSE, Bryan O. Watkins, Charles Deenen, Nick Martin
Sr. Lead Audio Designers: Dave Rowe MPSE, Jeremiah Sypult
Sr. Lead Technical Audio Designer: Tim Stasica
Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine
Principal Audio Designer: Nicolas Tremblay
Expert Audio Designer: Chris Egert
Studio Audio Designer: Darren Blondin
Lead Sound Designer: John Drelick
Sr. Sound Designers: Brian Bibbo, Chris Staples, Corina Bello, Jake Harley, Lee Staples, Tim Schlie, Doug Prior
Sr. Audio Designer: Mathieu Denis
Sr. Technical Audio Designer: Robert Rice
Sr. Associate Audio Designer: Darrell Tung
Associate Technical Sound Designer: Elise Tankiewicz
Associate Audio Designers: Jordan Ruhala, Victor Arias, Jim Lecroy, Steven Carroll
Audio Designer: Rudy Duro
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim MPSE, James Evans, Josh Moore, Matt Hall, Chris Terhun, Nick Interlandi, Tory Bader, Michael Krystek, Nick Martin
Sound Editors: Michael Spina, Landen Belardes, Russel Topal MPSE, Igor Comes, Rashaad Wiggins, Jim Schaefer, John Joseph Thomas, Mitchell Osias, Myon Sample
Supervising Foley Artist: Gary Hecker MPSE
Foley Editor: Randy Singer
Foley Artist: Michael Broomberg
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Axis Studios)
Senior Audio Lead: Evan Buehler
Audio Lead: Skye Lewin MPSE
Supervising Sound Editors: Bryen Hensley MPSE, Adam Boyd MPSE, Braden Parkes
Sound Designers: Juan Uribe, Noah Sitrin, Paxson Helgesen, Keith Sjoquist, Zach Thomas, AJ Novak, Eric Moen, Jon Persson, Stosh Tuszynski
Foley Editors: Alvaro Vela, Lexie Guthan
Foley Artists: Transparent Sound, Katie Waters
God of War Ragnarök (Sony)
Audio Director: Frank Favre
Senior Audio Artists: Jeremy Rogers MPSE, Michael Kent, Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Justin E. Bell, Nick Tomassetti, Stephen Schappler, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman
Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen MPSE, Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles MPSE, Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom, Graham Donnelly, David Farmer MPSE, Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE
Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen
Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson
Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Horizon Forbidden West (Sony)
Audio Director: Bastian Seelbach
Senior Audio Artists: Anton Woldhek, Pinar Temiz, Lewis James, Arjen Schut, Ramon Kerstens, Casey Slocum, Dennis Bestafka, Safar Bake, Jon Rook, Justin E. Bell, Aaron Sanchez, Eilam Hoffman, George Vlad, Ash Read
Audio Artists: Lovisa Bergdahl, Jacopo Consonni, Gijs Driesenaar, Robert Castro, Andres Herrera, Maria Rascon, TJ Schauer, David Goll, Lewis Everest, Lewis Barn, Fabio Liutina, Robert Kellough MPSE, Graham Donnelly, David Whitehead MPSE, Michelle Child, Tobias Poppe, Jonathan Howe
Audio Programmer: Andreas Varga
Technical Sound Designers: Nick van Kleef, Ruben Bergshoeff, Ben Pantelis
Foley Editors: Graham Donnelly, Mark Bailey, Shane Rees, Mauricio Nicoli, Emmanuel Gayosso, Tim McCann
Foley Artists: Blake Collins, Joanna Fang, Rustam Gimadiyev, Bogdan Zavarzin, David C Hughes, Stephano Sanchinelli, Jesse Barden, Alexis Mondragon, Patrick Lee, Wen Du
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Ascent (National Film & Television School)
Supervising Sound Editor: Guldem Masa
Brutal (National Film & Television School)
Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert
Enemy Alien (Australian Film Television and Radio School)
Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Mendolicchio
Entertain Me (Amsterdam University of the Arts)
Supervising Sound Editor: Sam Titshof
Key of See (Savannah College of Art and Design)
Supervising Sound Editor: Manuel Simon
Foley Artists: Conor Van Slyke, George Allan
Spring Roll Dream (National Film & Television School)
Supervising Sound Editor: Carlos Eligio San Juan Juanchi
This is Your Captain Speaking (Amsterdam University of the Arts)
Supervising Sound Editor: Zoé Beekes
Dialogue Editor: Felicia Koolhoven
Sound Effects Editor: Teun Beumer
Whiteboy (National Film & Television School)
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Mapp