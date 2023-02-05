When Should Fans Expect the 2023 Hugo Nominations to Open?

Just ten days before the January 31 deadline for people to join and be eligible to nominate for the 2023 Hugo Awards, the Chengdu Worldcon announced it finally had the capability to take credit card payments for memberships. Now that the convention has enjoyed that rush of business, the question is when will the members be able to start voting?
Dave McCarty, co-department head for the Hugo Awards, told the audience at Smofcon 38’s Chengdu Worldcon Presentation that “Regarding Hugo voting… there should be an email blast going out to people with all the information about nominating and your information about logging into the website. That should go out slightly before the website opens up for people to nominate, so that should be sometime in mid-January.”
Of course, that date has come and gone. Indeed, up til now, members have not received any email contact from the committee since they won the site selection vote.
And although there’s no sign this is likely to happen, if online voting opened tomorrow it would already be starting later than it has any time in the past 15 years.
|Year
|Worldcon
|Online Nominations Available
|2022
|Chicon 8
|Jan 16 2022
|2021
|DisCon III
|Jan 26 2021
|2020
|CoNZealand
|Jan 5 2020
|2019
|Dublin 2019
|Jan 10 2019
|2018
|Worldcon 76
|Feb 3 2018
|2017
|Worldcon 75
|Jan 9 2017
|2016
|MidAmeriCon II
|Jan 28 2016
|2015
|Sasquan
|Jan 16 2015
|2014
|Loncon 3
|Jan 8 2014
|2013
|LoneStarCon 3
|Jan 28 2013
|2012
|Chicon 7
|Jan 3 2012
|2011
|Renovation
|Jan 3 2011
|2010
|Aussiecon 4
|Jan 1 2010
|2009
|Anticipation
|Jan 18 2009
|2008
|Denvention 3
|Jan 3 2008
I’m sure it will be all covered in PR1. Isn’t that promised for late a November?
Ugh. Maybe they’re doing everything 2 months later now. So, by the end of March? Around the time it usually closes. 🙁
ARE YOU KIDDING? IT IS FEBRUARY NOW!
OR THEY WILL SEND THE PR1 ON NOVEMBER, THE NOVEMBER IN 2 0 2 3!
What should we expect from what has always obviously been a bogus bid?
(Yes, the Emperor has no clothes, nor has it ever!)
They’re struggling with their most basic responsibilities as a WorldCon.
Nominating process was a trial balloon on their part, which the Air Force shot down…
I got a PR1 from Glasgow which is happening next year!!!! Why not a simple PR with bios of the guests of honor, an explanation for the change of sites etc.
I think it should be decorated with big balloons.
@Andrew I. Porter: I’ll bet the air force said “Halt, Hugo’s there?” first.
2023 will be a year of everything with an apteryx when it comes to Worldcons.
The Chengdu concom has shown that they are not remotely capable of doing the most basic jobs.
We need to create a process with specific milestones and consequences for missing them.
It’s a concern, but I think the biggest issue is the complete non-responsiveness to anyone asking any question. Has anyone gotten any sort of response to any question? I get there’s stuff they wouldn’t respond to for various reasons (GoH issue, for example) but is it weird to expect basic responses to questions?
Now that the venue change has given us a new hypothesis — that the Worldcon is just ornamentation for a real estate development — the international members are superfluous. No need to service them.
If you’re Chengdu co-chair Ben Yalow, vice chair Dave McCarty, vice chair Donald Eastlake III or vice chair Randall Shepherd, don’t you have to communicate with the public about this situation? The responsibilities of your role are not solely to the convention committee, but also to the Worldcon community.