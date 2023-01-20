Chinese Fan Response to Chengdu Worldcon Changes

The Chengdu Worldcon’s announcement of new dates and venues has provoked fans in China to raise their voices. Fans outside of China do not often get to hear these voices and need to listen to them when there is such an opportunity.

The Chengdu Worldcon does not share Western queries, questions and concerns back to Chinese fans. Chinese fans cannot always see the posts here. Nor does the publicity service Chengdu Commercial Daily, linked by fans in Chinese social media, report Western concerns or Chinese grass roots opinions.

Fans worldwide are well-meaning and want Chinese fans to have a great Worldcon. However, large commercial enterprises and real estate developments seem to have compelled a radical change in the original vision set by the Chinese Worldcon bidders.

Here are excerpts from Chinese social media. Obviously computer-produced translation is imprecise.

This is the Chengdu Worldcon’s announcement via Chinese social media, translated into English: “2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention | Information currently available | [Time and place]”.

After joining hands with national fantasy fans to win the right to host the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention we’ve been thinking: The World Science Fiction Convention enters China for the first time, what should be done? In the world 7 stops away from the subway, Pidu is also worrying, what should the theme science fiction museum that is planned to be built for the citizens do?

~~~~~The gears of fate begin to turn ~~~~~

We hit it off with Pidu, and after many rounds of communication at home and abroad, we finally planned to plan and design this themed science fiction museum in accordance with the requirements of the World Science Fiction Convention to hold the World Science Fiction Convention.

This theme pavilion:

◎ Enough atmosphere, more than 3,500 people Hugo Award main hall, plus 200 theme salons, a large exhibition hall, a large amount of full.

◎ Beautiful enough, Zaha’s core design team (the main creator is a pure sci-fi fan, leaving a lot of sci-fi Easter eggs inside for everyone to explore).

◎ Sci-fi enough, from escalators to corridors, from restaurants to lounges, and even bathrooms will be full of sci-fi colors.

◎ Cost-effective, no venue fee, all the saved budget is used to reduce membership fees (Chengdu membership fees are about one-sixth of previous sessions).

With the support of the Science Fiction Museum, we also plan:

◎ Customize a sci-fi convention for science fiction fans that can last forever.

◎ Design sci-fi scenes that make sci-fi fans smile.

◎Relying on the science fiction convention to build a science fiction theme museum.

◎ Let the science fiction clubs of enterprises and schools have their own science fiction space.

◎ Finally materialize the community that the World Science Fiction Convention is proud of.

In order to achieve these goals and present a unique world science fiction convention, we need to “sci-fi” the construction, design, scene creation, and lakeside atmosphere of existing venues.

Within the scope permitted by the charter, after repeated discussions with the World Science Fiction Society (WSFS) and obtaining consent, we postponed the holding of the conference by about two months, and scheduled the Hugo Awards ceremony for the highlight of the conference on the weekend, and the new conference time and venue information was changed to:

-Place- Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, Pidu District, Chengdu City (tentative name)

-Time- October 18-22, 2023 (The Hugo Awards ceremony is Saturday, 21st)

Next, we will continue to make full preparations for this grand event, and look forward to global fantasy fans actively participating in the theme salon topic collection, business meeting topic collection, volunteer collection and other activities to create a party belonging to global fantasy fans.

PS: Refund instructions. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the time change. After research, it was decided that all members who purchased offline tickets (Physical Admission tickets) after the official ticket purchase channel of the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention were launched, and if they needed a refund, please send an email to the assistant’s mailbox ([email protected]), and the assistant will be responsible for processing refund-related matters.

Chengdu Science Fiction Museum (the main structure has been topped out)

A user going by “Zi Mozi Natsuko” posted on Weibo: “#World Science Fiction Convention# #Ten Questions Worldcon81#”

Ten questions for the organizers of the 81st World Science Fiction Convention:

1. Chengdu Business Daily, as a news media organization that has nothing to do with science fiction, How did it make its marketing planning company the organizer and trader of this science fiction conference? And why are the conference event mailboxes and complaints pushed to the sci-fi world, which has nothing to do with the conference?

2. The publicity service of this World Science Fiction Convention is obtained by Chengdu Business Daily Marketing Planning Company. Is there a benefit transmission for this company to be so closely related to the contractor, and the project that is won by public bidding?

3. There are a large number of ready-made conference centers in Chengdu, why do we need to build new science fiction museums, and is it overspending the budget? Why unrealistically push a lot of commercial real estate projects related to science fiction conventions?

4. Why are almost all mature and professional science fiction-related institutions, companies and organizations in China excluded from the bidding, preparation and decision-making process of this conference? The World Science Fiction Convention is a gathering of science fiction fans, why has this conference not had any form of public communication with any domestic and foreign science fiction fans?

5. What is the reason for the rescheduling announcement? Why is the notice only published in English on the extranet, but not in China?

6. Why didn’t the conference recruit volunteers from all over the country despite the inconvenience of transportation and academic restrictions? Why are college student volunteers across the country required to pay for their own food, lodging, and all other expenses during the volunteer period? Why is there no transparent, open and fair process for selecting and training volunteers?

7. Why rush to announce a vote for the Hugo Award when nominations are about to begin? Has the issue of non-English works nominated for the Hugo Award been resolved?

8. After the hasty rebooking, why is there still no refund and refund channel? Why have a series of technical problems such as payment problems for overseas participants not been solved?

9. Why has no agenda plan or invited guests been announced so far? With only half a year to go before the opening of the conference, why is there no effective domestic and foreign publicity?

10. What departments and agencies provide funding for the conference? Is there any commercial sponsorship and benefit delivery? Is the use of the activity calculated compliant and legal, audited and publicized? Is there a reasonable and compliant use of crowdfunding funds from sci-fi fans at the time of bidding? If the crowdfunding balance is balanced, will it be refunded or will it be used for another purpose? Why are there a large number of hotels and attractions unrelated to this conference on the official website of the event and the event notice?



There are only six months left before the opening of this science fiction convention, but the actions of the conference organizers do not make us see any possibility of a successful conference. These questions are the common voice of science fiction fans across the country.

A use going by “Science fiction light year” has a view: “#2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention#”.

What a coincidence. This morning, the Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention just announced on Twitter that it would be rescheduled from August 16-20 to October 18-22, and (finally) clearly modified the venue to the Science Fiction Museum of Jingrong Lakeside World Science Fiction Park in Pidu District, Over there today Chengdu News (Three-body advent? According to reports, the construction of the new venue, the Science and Technology Museum, is expected to meet the completion acceptance conditions and complete the installation of the World Science Fiction Convention on August 30 this year (Figure 1). The news on January 5 still said that the acceptance and installation of the exhibition was completed on July 30 (Figure 2).



In this way, it is really difficult not to suspect that the rescheduling of the conference is because the (newly modified) science and technology museum was not completed as scheduled.



Emotional news media than to Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention declaration vote to buy the membership of the membership of the conference news Ducling ah. According to the charter, the organizing committee was supposed to provide the ticketing members with a progress report on the progress of the venue organization on a regular basis, but it has not been received so far.



However, the address of the new century city of the high-tech zone (the official website is still this address) on the original declaration materials is not used, why is it so rigid to change to this new venue? Looking at the relevant news, Pidu District (the area where the new venue is located) has long been using the name of the Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention to “take advantage of the situation, strengthen the industry, and make the brand excellent” (reference: Web link), and Vanke, a major commercial real estate owner, also mentioned in the announcement of its Jingrong Metropolis real estate that the “World Science Fiction Convention” was held in Pidu District (reference: Web link）。 It can only be suspected that in fact, the organizing committee sold all members early in the morning, and used the venue as a bargaining chip for the exchange of government performance and commercial real estate interests.



The World Science Fiction Convention is originally a conference for science fiction fans, not a conference held by the national government, on the contrary, it has always been taboo about the participation of the government. As early as when the Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention obtained the right to bid, there were opposition voices from foreign science fiction groups at the announcement scene in Washington, USA, and there were a large number of non-compliant votes saying that the Chinese government was operating in the background (reference:Web link）。 This is good, and he and the government capital are doing a big deal and giving people a handle.



And because the organizing committee suddenly announced that it would be rescheduled from August to October, many of the student parties that were originally able to participate in the summer vacation (members of various university science fiction associations had previously applied for ticket purchase support for Chengdu) are now unable to participate, and there is no refund channel.



Today’s announcement of the Organizing Committee of the Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention proposed that members who purchased membership before the end of January 31 (only 10 days left) had the right to nominate Hugo Award works, but the problem that the official website could not accept overseas credit card payment could not be solved, and foreign science fiction fans have asked one after another.



This conference originally eliminated the interference factors of the epidemic and had the support of national science fiction fans, which is a conference that everyone is very looking forward to. But now, it feels like chicken feathers. The follow-up reactions of foreign science fiction industries and science fiction fans also need attention.