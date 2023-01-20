25th Annual Critters Readers’ Poll Results

The Critters Workshop, “for serious writers of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror,” has announced the outcome of their 25th annual Critters Writers Workshop Readers Poll honoring print and electronic publications published during 2022.

There are 41 categories – see the final tally for all of them at the link. Below are the written sff works that finished on top.

HORROR NOVELS

The Crows of Smith’s Booth, Ash Hartwell, Burdizzo Books

SCIENCE FICTION & FANTASY NOVELS

The Brittle Riders, Bill McCormick, Azoth Khem Publishing

STEAMPUNK NOVELS

802701 A.D. A Retelling of THE TIME MACHINE, Mike Arsuaga, IHeart Book Publishing, LLC

MAGICAL REALISM NOVELS

Beyond The Door, Iona Morrison, The Wild Rose Press

POSITIVE FUTURE NOVELS

Insufficient votes, no winner declared

HORROR SHORT STORIES

“Fire in the Dark”, Alex Azar, Shackle Bound Books

SCIENCE FICTION & FANTASY SHORT STORIES

“A Wereshark’s Memoir”, Justin T. O’Conor Sloane, Starship Sloane Publishing Company, Inc.

STEAMPUNK SHORT STORIES

Insufficient votes, no winner declared

MAGICAL REALISM SHORT STORIES

“A Properly Spiced Gingerbread”, David Hankins, DreamForge Magazine

POSITIVE FUTURE SHORT STORIES

“Follow the Pretrons”, Candice R. Lisle, Martian Magazine

ANTHOLOGIES

Strange Religion: Speculative Fiction of Spirituality, Belief, & Practice, TDotSpec