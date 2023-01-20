25th Annual Critters Readers’ Poll Results

The Critters Workshop, “for serious writers of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror,” has announced the outcome of their 25th annual Critters Writers Workshop Readers Poll honoring print and electronic publications published during 2022.
There are 41 categories – see the final tally for all of them at the link. Below are the written sff works that finished on top.
HORROR NOVELS
The Crows of Smith’s Booth, Ash Hartwell, Burdizzo Books
SCIENCE FICTION & FANTASY NOVELS
The Brittle Riders, Bill McCormick, Azoth Khem Publishing
STEAMPUNK NOVELS
802701 A.D. A Retelling of THE TIME MACHINE, Mike Arsuaga, IHeart Book Publishing, LLC
MAGICAL REALISM NOVELS
Beyond The Door, Iona Morrison, The Wild Rose Press
POSITIVE FUTURE NOVELS
Insufficient votes, no winner declared
HORROR SHORT STORIES
“Fire in the Dark”, Alex Azar, Shackle Bound Books
SCIENCE FICTION & FANTASY SHORT STORIES
“A Wereshark’s Memoir”, Justin T. O’Conor Sloane, Starship Sloane Publishing Company, Inc.
STEAMPUNK SHORT STORIES
Insufficient votes, no winner declared
MAGICAL REALISM SHORT STORIES
“A Properly Spiced Gingerbread”, David Hankins, DreamForge Magazine
POSITIVE FUTURE SHORT STORIES
“Follow the Pretrons”, Candice R. Lisle, Martian Magazine
ANTHOLOGIES
Strange Religion: Speculative Fiction of Spirituality, Belief, & Practice, TDotSpec