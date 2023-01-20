Producers Guild Awards 2023 Nominations

Posted on by

The Producers Guild of America has announced the 2023 nominees for the Producers Guild Awards to be held on February 25.

The finalists of genre interest follow. The complete list is here.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

  • Andor
  • Severance

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Pinocchio
  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

  • Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
  • Green Eggs and Ham
  • Sesame Street
  • Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
  • Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

  • Love, Death + Robots
  • Tales of the Jedi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.