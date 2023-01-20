Producers Guild Awards 2023 Nominations

The Producers Guild of America has announced the 2023 nominees for the Producers Guild Awards to be held on February 25.

The finalists of genre interest follow. The complete list is here.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor

Severance

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Hocus Pocus 2

Pinocchio

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Green Eggs and Ham

Sesame Street

Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Love, Death + Robots

Tales of the Jedi