2023 Baen Fantasy Adventure Award Contest

Entries for the tenth annual Baen Fantasy Adventure Award contest are being taken now through April 30th, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Full guidelines at the link.

The winners will be officially announced during the Baen Traveling Roadshow at Dragon Con, which is scheduled for August 31-September 1, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Each entry is limited to an original short story in the English language of no more than 8,000 words, and only one entry per author. Complete guidelines here. Entries will be judged by Baen editors

The GRAND PRIZE winner will be published as the featured story on the Baen Books main website and paid at industry-standard rates for professional story submittals. The author will also receive an engraved award and a prize package containing $500 of free Baen Books.

SECOND place winner will receive a prize package containing $500 of free Baen Books.

THIRD place winner will receive a prize package containing $300 of free Baen Books.

Finalists will be announced no later than July 1, 2023

Winners will be notified no later than July 21, 2023.

Since its beginning the contest has received thousands of entries of fantasy stories from all over the globe.