The Chengdu Worldcon’s “Hugo X Academy”

A January 3 entry on the Chengdu Worldcon’s Chinese-language website describes plans to educate Chengdu Worldcon members about participating in the Hugo Awards voting process. The (computer-translated) headline reads: “World Science Fiction Convention update: The main venue is taking shape, and Hugo Award nominations are about to open – the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in 2023”.

…This is the first time that the World Science Fiction Convention has set foot on Chinese soil, considering that many Chinese fantasy fans are not familiar with the membership “gameplay”, the conference will specially launch the “Hugo X Academy” series of original interview programs to explain the nomination rules, popularize the voting process, and promote the rights and interests of members. In addition, science fiction celebrities, well-known bloggers and artists, directors, actors, etc. will be invited to share excellent examples….

Chinese science fiction in translation has made the ballot several times at Worldcons in other countries over the past few years. It’s reasonable to expect it to do very well in its original language in its home country. However, history shows that a push to educate prospective Hugo voters is a wise investment.

It will be remembered that nearly 900 Japanese members of Nippon 2007 were eligible to nominate works for the Hugos: more than enough to shape the ballot to their liking. But in 2007 not one single work written in Japanese, in translation from Japanese, published in Japan, or by a Japanese creator, made the ballot. And that despite in most fiction categories only a trivial number of votes being needed to become a finalist that year. (The tail-end Best Short Story finalist got there with 16 votes).

The 2007 Hugo nomination results were so contrary to what people hoped for from a Japanese Worldcon, and so contradicted their experience of non-U.S. Worldcons (see, for example, how the 2005 Hugo ballot was dominated by U.K. writers), to this day no one has been able to explain it, except to speculate about why Japanese members might have excluded themselves.

Therefore, the Chengdu Worldcon’s efforts to familiarize members with the award and their right to vote for it will help build a good foundation for the event.