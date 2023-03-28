Chengdu Worldcon Says Hugo Nomination Page Back Online

The Chengdu Worldcon announced on Facebook today that “the 2023 Hugo nomination page has resumed to work.”

Last week members received an email from the committee informing them that “the functionalities are under upgrading,” which according to the experience of someone trying to cast a vote evidently meant the system had been taken offline for this purpose.

The complete Facebook announcement reads:

After functional and technical upgrades, the 2023 Hugo nomination page has resumed to work. Some upgrades of the official website are still under final test. Please visit the following site to nominate the works or authors that you like, and you can also make changes of your previous records there. For any inquiry, please contact us at [email protected] 2023 Hugo Awards nomination page: https://hugo.chengduworldcon.com/

Members have until April 30 to cast a nominating ballot.