2023 Rathbones Folio Prize

The 2023 Rathbones Folio Prizes were announced March 27, and the Fiction winner is a work genre interest:

Fiction: Scary Monsters by Michelle de Kretser

The other two winners are:

Non-Fiction: Constructing a Nervous System by Margo Jefferson

Poetry: Quiet by Victoria Adukwei Bulley

The Prize is given “to celebrate the best literature of our time, regardless of form.” The winner receives a £30,000 prize.

The 2023 judges were author Ali Smith (Chair), poet, novelist and non-fiction writer Jackie Kay, and novelist Guy Gunaratne.