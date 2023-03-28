2023 Rathbones Folio Prize

The 2023 Rathbones Folio Prizes were announced March 27, and the Fiction winner is a work genre interest:
Fiction: Scary Monsters by Michelle de Kretser
The other two winners are:
Non-Fiction: Constructing a Nervous System by Margo Jefferson
Poetry: Quiet by Victoria Adukwei Bulley
The Prize is given “to celebrate the best literature of our time, regardless of form.” The winner receives a £30,000 prize.
The 2023 judges were author Ali Smith (Chair), poet, novelist and non-fiction writer Jackie Kay, and novelist Guy Gunaratne.