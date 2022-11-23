Chengdu Worldcon Update

What has developed since Chengdu Worldcon co-chair Ben Yalow, at a Chicon 8 Q&A session, set expectations about when the convention’s new website would launch, its first progress report would appear, and when 2023 site selection voters who now are members would hear from the committee?
As a necessary first step they have set up a nonprofit corporation in the U.S.. See the articles of incorporation for the Development Center for Chengdu Worldcon, available from Wyoming state public records.
Creating the corporation is expected to pave the way for the 2023 Worldcon to open accounts in the U.S. where they can hold their money and do credit card transactions. Asked about progress since his Chicon 8 statement, Ben Yalow said in a November 18 email, “Under construction. We’re working on opening the necessary bank accounts.”
Asked whether DisCon III is still holding $180,253.50 of site selection fees in escrow for the winner, Yalow indicated, “See above comments about bank accounts. Once they’re open, DC3 will send the money.”
The Chengdu Worldcon decided not to delay launching their new website until the registration functions could be turned on, and it went online the first week in September. People can now subscribe there to receive news notifications.
The committee has granted full attending memberships with all WSFS rights to those who purchased an advance supporting membership in Chengdu (voting token at DisCon III), or actually voted in 2023 site selection. Although voters have not yet been contacted by the committee, at the beginning of November the Chengdu Worldcon introduced a capability to their website that lets them log in with the same email address they used to vote for 2023 site selection and check the rights they already have. Here is an example of what you see:
People using the website are advised that the credit card capability is not yet available.
The new website’s front page has a field labeled “Guests of Honor,” however, no information about them appears on it, even their names. Asked why, Yalow’s explanation was, “It’s still under development. And we decided it was more important to get something out while still working on the basic content.”
In December it will be a year since the site selection vote and members have yet to be contacted by the Chengdu Worldcon. Asked when that can be expected to happen, Yalow said, “Probably relatively soon. We’ve got a draft of PR1, which will go to the membership.”
This is disturbing. It is not as if Chinese cannot code. Amongst all their members, they cannot find someone that does websites? Even if China was a great place to visit, I would doubt the competence of the committee
Linda Robinett: If what you’re concerned about is taking credit cards, the problem is they don’t have the U.S. accounts set up with credit card companies yet. They just don’t say that directly.
Mike Glyer: If what you’re concerned about is taking credit cards
My impression is that Linda is referring to this:
How is it that, in the year since Site Selection, sans the money-taking aspect, they still haven’t got a full website? They don’t even have the most basic information up.
I knew when the results were announced that this con was going to be a CF. But I have to say they’ve exceeded even my expectations for how big of a CF.
JJ: Oh, if it’s the Guest of Honor thing under discussion…. Well, I think that’s not a coding issue either, but a lack of content. And since I could write GoH content for the three guests in half an hour, I am open to the possibility that it’s really an editorial decision. Two of their three guests are to some degree controversial, and one of those two was the subject of a resolution passed by the Chicon 8 business meeting. Maybe they’re in no hurry to draw attention to their retaining Sergey Lukianenko. But you can hardly have a GoH page that leaves him out.
Ben was telling us at Chicon 8 that he was proofreading the first progress report and it would be ready in a couple of days. His replies above are meaningless.
Mike Glyer: it’s really an editorial decision… Maybe they’re in no hurry to draw attention to their retaining Sergey Lukianenko.
Exactly. Despite what we’re being told, the problem isn’t that they haven’t been able to make a complete website by now, it’s that they have chosen not to do so.
Believe me, I would be thrilled if Chengdu were to give Sergey Lukianenko the boot.
Nonetheless, I agree with JJ, Linda and Linda that this Worldcon has been a complete disaster so far. I have not received a single e-mail from them, even though I have a membership due to voting in site selection. In fact I was planning to contact them to get confirmation that I indeed have a membership, for while it’s extremely unlikely that I will attend, I do want to nominate and vote for the Hugos and vote in site selection.
I clicked on the “subscribe” link and tried to get an email. They said they sent it, but it never showed up.
Mm-whatever about credit cards etc, a gentle warning re bringing any mobile phone and/or laptop to China (P R of). If ye do, any data thereon will almost certainly be compromised. At a recent UK Con (Novacon 51), some attendees there had previously done consultancy work in China. But before travelling, they were obliged by their employers to leave any Co phones and laptops behind in UK (they were also recommended not to bring any personal ones with them either). Before travelling there,they were issued with blank, once-only use, phones and upon return to UK, those were confiscated and put in isolated containers. And remember when I was in Chengdu in 2018 –and as previously mentioned on Mike G’s site– to talk about Chengdu and a possible Worldcon there, I did not bring my mobile phone or laptop. Instead downstairs I used the Hotel’s desktop. I didnt do any emails whilst there but I did try to get on the BBC website (bbc(dot)co(dot)uk which changes overseas to bbc(dot)com). The screen kept coming and going (the great Internet Wall of China). Instead (and I bet this by now has been also blocked) and remembering my Nationality, I used rte(dot)ie and then got straight to to Irish TV news (which also carried international stuff). So if travelling to Worldcon 2023 -BEWARE. best wishes.
CD do nothing other than break promises. I’ve been nagging them about my membership for 9 months, and while I could set up an account, there is no sign of it there. You would be mad to travel to China, and I’d be amazed if any virtual content is provided. Less CD than CF.