Chengdu Worldcon Will Miss Latest Estimated Date for Release of Hugo Ballot

The Chengdu Worldcon committee today posted an appeal that people “check your email without delay” to find out if they need to accept a Hugo nomination: “114 Lucky Emails Have Been Sent”. The message appeared on the 2023 Worldcon’s Chinese and English websites, and in its social media including Facebook.
114 Lucky Emails Have Been Sent
According to the WSFS Constitution , the 2023 Hugo Awards Subcommittee is currently sending emails to the finalists for final confirmation. The official list will be announced once all the finalists have confirmed by email. We appreciate your support and attention. We kindly request you to check your email without delay, as there might be pleasant surprises for you.
Hugo Awards Subcommittee of 2023 Chengdu Worldcon
June 30, 2023
The 114 number represents the total number of finalists in seventeen Hugo categories plus the Astounding and Lodestone awards. The committee is silent about how many acceptances they have already received, although they began contacting people earlier this month and it is known some finalists have already said yes.
Making a public request such as this without setting any deadline for responses leaves open how long completing the process will be allowed to delay release of the final ballot. Just last week the committee said they were “looking at the end of June” to announce the finalists.
The rules in the WSFS Constitution require using “reasonable efforts to notify the finalists”. With certain exceptions, there is no requirement that a finalist respond or that they be passed over as finalists if they don’t respond. The exceptions are in the Best Professional Artist, Best Fanzine, and Best Semiprozine categories where a response is needed to self-certify the finalist’s eligibility for the year.
These rules were originally added decades ago to give people an opportunity to decline if they wanted to – like those who have withdrawn themselves from the award for a year or permanently, or who might have had two works in the same category make the final cut and want to decline one in order to avoid weakening their chance of winning. The portion requiring self-certification of eligibility in certain categories is a more recent addition, and the use of “should/shall” verbs in those sections implies a positive response must be received in order for the person or work to be on the ballot.
Here are the current rules governing the notification process:
Section 3.10: Notification and Acceptance.
3.10.1 Worldcon Committees shall use reasonable efforts to notify the finalists, or in the case of deceased or incapacitated persons, their heirs, assigns, or legal guardians, in each category prior to the release of such information. Each person notified shall be asked at that time to either accept or decline the nomination. If the person notified declines nomination, that finalist(s) shall not appear on the final ballot. The procedure for replacement of such finalist(s) is described in subsection 3.9.4.
3.10.2 In the Best Professional Artist category, the acceptance should include citations of at least three (3) works first published in the eligible year.
3.10.3 Each finalist in the categories of Best Fanzine and Best Semiprozine shall be required to provide information confirming that they meet the qualifications of their category.
Best case scenario is that this means all of the potential finalists have been notified, but not all of them have accepted or declined said nomination.
I am three degrees away from someone who IS a finalist, so there are finalists out there. They walk among us even now.
Why does this not surprise me? This is such a disappointing year for Worldcon.
The key part of the rule is “…shall use reasonable efforts to notify the finalists…”.
I was a Hugo administrator four times, and there have occasionally been nominees who refuse to respond. Eventually, you have to go ahead with the list you have.
It’s not fair to the rest of the nominees, or the voters, to impose unreasonable delays on them.
Despite the announcement’s stress on checking emails, I have to assume the committee is also proactively using social media DM and other ways to get people’s attention. I certainly hope they are.
Well, I certainly hope they keep voting open though the end of September. I’m not going to hold my breath for a packet this year.
I don’t believe anything this committee says or does.
Seconding what Paul said, people have received notification e-mails, but I’ve also heard that some have had issues with replying to the e-mails.
We are now at the point – e-mails have gone out, but the Hugo team are waiting for replies – where we normally would be two or three days after nominations close. From that you can extrapolate when we can expect to actually see the ballot.
(sigh) the longer this goes on the more it seems like amateur hour.
The committee has had persistent issues with their email server silently failing when sending emails to people located outside China so I DO hope they are using alternate means of communication.
(Happened to me when I was sorting out an issue with my membership).
Situation Normal. All Fouled Up.
I’m feeling very dubious about the whole Hugo process with Chengdu. Not the only thing I’m dubious about with Chengdu, but I was never going to China anyway, so it’s the one that most directly affects me.
Sending an email is a reasonable effort. Honestly it would be better not to even ask. When you publish your work, you put it out there.
After the shitshow that was the nominations, I have zero faith that we’re getting anything even reasonably accurate this year. (Never could get in to the nomination portal, no one answered my many emails, carefully chosen nominations – ZERO)