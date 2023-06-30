Chengdu Worldcon Will Miss Latest Estimated Date for Release of Hugo Ballot

The Chengdu Worldcon committee today posted an appeal that people “check your email without delay” to find out if they need to accept a Hugo nomination: “114 Lucky Emails Have Been Sent”. The message appeared on the 2023 Worldcon’s Chinese and English websites, and in its social media including Facebook.

114 Lucky Emails Have Been Sent According to the WSFS Constitution , the 2023 Hugo Awards Subcommittee is currently sending emails to the finalists for final confirmation. The official list will be announced once all the finalists have confirmed by email. We appreciate your support and attention. We kindly request you to check your email without delay, as there might be pleasant surprises for you. Hugo Awards Subcommittee of 2023 Chengdu Worldcon June 30, 2023

The 114 number represents the total number of finalists in seventeen Hugo categories plus the Astounding and Lodestone awards. The committee is silent about how many acceptances they have already received, although they began contacting people earlier this month and it is known some finalists have already said yes.

Making a public request such as this without setting any deadline for responses leaves open how long completing the process will be allowed to delay release of the final ballot. Just last week the committee said they were “looking at the end of June” to announce the finalists.

The rules in the WSFS Constitution require using “reasonable efforts to notify the finalists”. With certain exceptions, there is no requirement that a finalist respond or that they be passed over as finalists if they don’t respond. The exceptions are in the Best Professional Artist, Best Fanzine, and Best Semiprozine categories where a response is needed to self-certify the finalist’s eligibility for the year.

These rules were originally added decades ago to give people an opportunity to decline if they wanted to – like those who have withdrawn themselves from the award for a year or permanently, or who might have had two works in the same category make the final cut and want to decline one in order to avoid weakening their chance of winning. The portion requiring self-certification of eligibility in certain categories is a more recent addition, and the use of “should/shall” verbs in those sections implies a positive response must be received in order for the person or work to be on the ballot.

Here are the current rules governing the notification process:

Section 3.10: Notification and Acceptance. 3.10.1 Worldcon Committees shall use reasonable efforts to notify the finalists, or in the case of deceased or incapacitated persons, their heirs, assigns, or legal guardians, in each category prior to the release of such information. Each person notified shall be asked at that time to either accept or decline the nomination. If the person notified declines nomination, that finalist(s) shall not appear on the final ballot. The procedure for replacement of such finalist(s) is described in subsection 3.9.4. 3.10.2 In the Best Professional Artist category, the acceptance should include citations of at least three (3) works first published in the eligible year. 3.10.3 Each finalist in the categories of Best Fanzine and Best Semiprozine shall be required to provide information confirming that they meet the qualifications of their category.