Cider’s Blueberry Greenies Treats Reviews

Hi!

I am Cider, Lis Carey’s service dog. I work hard and get paid decent, and some that pay, of course, is in treats. I was a little surprised, though, to get an email from Cat Eldridge, relaying a request from Our Gracious Host, Mike Glyer, asking me to review one of my favorites, Greenies Blueberry Flavor Dental Treats for dogs.

The first thing you should know is, despite the name, they’re not blue, and not shaped like berries. Lis says the berries used in them are blue, but hoomans don’t think food should be blue, so there you are.

The shape is kind of like a little toothbrush, about which more later.

The big thing is the taste. They taste really good, with a flavor I don’t get in other food. I guess that’s the Blueberry. Then, the texture. It’s chewy and crunchy, which makes it fun to eat. It’s not very big—I eat the Teenie size because I’m a small dog, but they have bigger sizes. Much bigger, for those poor dogs that suffer from gigantism.

Now the toothbrush thing. I said these are “dental treats.” Chewing them regularly, in addition to tasting good and being fun, they help keep my teeth clean! Which means I don’t need dental cleanings very often! That’s good because a dental cleaning means going to the veterinarian, and they make you sleep. And when they do that, who knows how many sharp pokes they might give? I mean, I like Dr. Julie and all, but she is way too fond of poking me!

I also want you to know that the cat members of your families are not forgotten. Greenies has dental treats for kitties, too. They come in funny flavors like catnip and tuna, but Lis says those flavors are pretty popular with cats.

So that’s my review. I hope you enjoy it. I’m supposed to say the treats were a gift, but I’ll have you know I earned those treats, working hard for Lis!