2023 Philip K. Dick Award Winner Announced

The winner of the 2023 Philip K. Dick Award, given for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States, was announced April 7 at Norwescon 45:

The Extractionist by Kimberly Unger (Tachyon Publications)

Special citation was given to:

The Legacy of Molly Southbourne by Tade Thompson (Tordotcom)

The Philip K. Dick Award is presented annually with the support of the Philip K. Dick Trust for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States. The award is sponsored by the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and the award ceremony is sponsored by Norwescon.

The year’s judges for the 2023 award were Michael Cassutt (chair), Matthew Goodwin, Stina Leicht, and Elise C. Tobler.