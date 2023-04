The Clarion Class of 2023 has been selected. The following students will attend the Clarion Foundation workshop at the University of San Diego from June 25 to August 5.

Joseph Aguilar (Worcester, MA)

Maya Beck (San Diego, CA)

Eirill Falck (Ann Arbor, MI)

Amy Haejung (Brooklyn, NY)

Osahon Ize-Iyamu (Benin City, Nigeria)

Sunwoo Jeong (Seattle, WA)

Fiona Jones (Sugar Hill, GA)

Cassius Kilroy (Redlands, CA)

Holden Lee (Baltimore, MD)

David Marino (New York, NY)

Ng Yi-Sheng (Singapore)

Kathrin Rohrmeier (Madison, WI)

Nicholas Schorn (Vancouver, Canada)

Anneke Schwob (Montréal, Canada)

Devi Snively (Skillman, NJ)

Francis Van Ganson (Chicago, IL)

Lei Wang (Iowa City, IA)

Zez Wyatt (San Francisco, CA)

The 2023 Clarion faculty members are Andy Duncan, Alaya Dawn Johnson, Tochi Onyebuchi, Anjali Sachdeva, C. C. Finlay, Rae Carson, and Jac Jemc (Faculty Director).

[Based on a press release. Thanks to Michael Toman for the story.]