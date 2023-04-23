Uncanny Magazine Issue 52 Launches 5/2

The 52nd issue of Uncanny Magazine, winner of six Hugos and a British Fantasy Award, will be available on May 2 at uncannymagazine.com.

Hugo Award-winning Publishers Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas are proud to present the 52nd issue of their six-time Hugo Award-winning online science fiction and fantasy magazine, Uncanny Magazine. Stories from Uncanny Magazine have been finalists or winners of Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy Awards. As always, Uncanny features passionate SF/F fiction and poetry, gorgeous prose, provocative nonfiction, and a deep investment in the diverse SF/F culture, along with a Parsec Award-winning monthly podcast featuring a story, poem, and interview from that issue.

All of Uncanny Magazine's content will be available in eBook versions on the day of release from Weightless Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, and Kobo. Subscriptions are always available through Weightless Books. The free online content will be released in 2 stages- half on day of release and half on June 6.

Uncanny Magazine Issue 52 Table of Contents:

Cover

Low-season Mars Tourist by Antonio Javier Caparo

Editorial

“The Uncanny Valley” by Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas

Fiction

“The Mausoleum’s Children” by Aliette de Bodard (5/2)

“The Infinite Endings of Elsie Chen” by Kylie Lee Baker (5/2)

“All These Ghosts Are Playing to Win” by Lindsey Godfrey Eccles (5/2)

“The Rain Remembers What the Sky Forgets” by Fran Wilde (6/6)

“Désolé” by Ewen Ma (6/6)

“Want Itself Is a Treasure in Heaven” by Theodora Ward (6/6)

“A Lovers’ Tide in Which We Inevitably Break Each Other; Told in Inverse” by K.S. Walker (5/2)

Reprint

“And For My Next Trick, I Have Disappeared” by Chimedum Ohaegbu (6/6)

Nonfiction

“The Art That Doesn’t Yet Exist” by Caroline M. Yoachim (5/2)

“The Good, the Bad, and the AI” by LaShawn M. Wanak (5/2)

“Not a Zero-Sum Game: AI vs. Art” by Hana Lee (5/2)

“Community Is a Superpower” by Sam J. Miller (art by Yorgos Cotronis) (6/6)

Poetry

“In the Wild” by Nnadi Samuel (5/2)

“silphium & salt” by Jennifer Mace (6/6)

“For my shipmates, a short glossary to aid mutual understanding” by Tehnuka (6/6)

“Stone Kingdom” by Angela Liu (6/6)

Interviews

Kylie Lee Baker interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (5/2)

Ewen Ma interviewed by Caroline M. Yoachim (6/6)

Podcasts

Uncanny Magazine Podcast Episode 51A (5/2): Editors’ Introduction, “The Mausoleum’s Children” by Aliette de Bodard, as read by Erika Ensign, “In the Wild” by Nnadi Samuel, as read by Matt Peters, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Aliette de Bodard.

Uncanny Magazine Podcast Episode 51B (6/6): Editors’ Introduction, “The Rain Remembers What the Sky Forgets” by Fran Wilde, as read by Erika Ensign, “Stone Kingdom” by Angela Liu, as read by Matt Peters, and Lynne M. Thomas interviewing Fran Wilde.