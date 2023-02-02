Clarkesworld 2022 Reader’s Poll Finalists

Editor Neil Clarke has announced the finalists for the 2022 Clarkesworld Magazine Reader’s Poll for best story, novelette/novella and cover art.

Clarke commented:

…As the voting progressed, several stories and covers traded places at the top of the ballot for each category. This continued down to the final hours and at the buzzer, we were once again left with several ties. As per tradition, ties in the top five progress to the final round. Each category had a small cluster of ties just one vote shy of making the final ballot. We’ve added honorable mentions to this year’s results to recognize the quality of their work as well…

The public is invited to pick the winners. Go to: www.surveymonkey.com/r/clarkesworld2022poll Voting will close on February 15 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and the winners will be announced in the March issue.

FINALISTS: BEST SHORT STORY

Runners Up: Short Story

FINALISTS: BEST NOVELETTE/NOVELLA

Runners Up: Novelette/Novella

FINALISTS: BEST COVER ART

“Art Block” by Daniel Conway “Canvas of Life – Yellow” by Raja Nandepu “Canvas of Life – Violet” by Raja Nandepu “Canvas of Life – Yellow” by Raja Nandepu “Ashes” by Yuumei

Runners Up: Cover Art

“Rebirth” by Luca Monteleone “Return to Heaven 7” by Zezhou Chen