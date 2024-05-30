Crime Writers of Canada Awards of Excellence 2024 Winners

The Crime Writers of Canada have announced the 2024 winners of their annual Awards of Excellence.
THE PETER ROBINSON AWARD FOR BEST CRIME NOVEL
sponsored by Rakuten Kobo, with a $1000 prize
- Loreth Anne White, The Maid’s Diary, Montlake
BEST CRIME FIRST NOVEL
sponsored by Melodie Campbell, with a $1000 prize
- Amanda Peters, The Berry Pickers, Harper Perennial
THE HOWARD ENGEL AWARD FOR BEST CRIME NOVEL SET IN CANADA
sponsored by Charlotte Engel and Crime Writers of Canada, with a $500 prize
- Joan Thomas, Wild Hope, Harper Perennial/HarperCollins
THE WHODUNIT AWARD FOR BEST TRADITIONAL MYSTERY
sponsored by Jane Doe, with a $500 prize
- Nita Prose, The Mystery Guest, Viking
BEST CRIME SHORT STORY
- Marcelle Dubé, Reversion, Mystery Magazine
THE BEST FRENCH LANGUAGE CRIME BOOK (FICTION AND NONFICTION)
- André Marois, La sainte paix, Héliotrope
BEST JUVENILE/YA CRIME BOOK
sponsored by Shaftesbury Films with a $500 prize (Fiction and Nonfiction)
- Cherie Dimaline, Funeral Songs for Dying Girls, Tundra Books
THE BRASS KNUCKLES AWARD FOR BEST NONFICTION CRIME BOOK
sponsored by David Reid Simpson Law Firm (Hamilton), with a $300 prize
- Michael Lista, The Human Scale, Véhicule Press
BEST UNPUBLISHED CRIME NOVEL MANUSCRIPT WRITTEN BY AN UNPUBLISHED AUTHOR
- Craig H. Bowlsby, Requiem for a Lotus
2024 GRAND MASTER AWARD
- Maureen Jennings
Established in 2014, the Grand Master (GM) Award recognizes a Canadian crime writer with a substantial body of work that has garnered national and international recognition.
Maureen Jennings, a long-time Crime Writers of Canada member, is a prolific author of non-fiction, short stories and book series featuring Christine Morris, Detective Murdoch, and D.I. Tom Tyler. The Detective William Murdoch television series, set in Victorian era Toronto, was optioned in 2003 by Shaftesbury Films. Murdoch Mysteries are shown in over 120 countries and feature innovative crime-solving techniques, social justice subplots and surprise guest appearances.
