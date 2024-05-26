Do You Want To Own the First Hugo Award Ever Given?

Ackerman and Asimov as first ever Hugo Award is presented in 1953.

On June 7 the Hugo Award given to Forrest J Ackerman by Isaac Asimov at the 1953 Worldcon will be up for auction – the first ever presented. Also on the block is the honorary Hugo Award given to Hugo Gernsback in 1960 as “The Father of Science Fiction.” These two pieces of Hugo Awards history are part of Hindman Auctions’ “Fine Books and Manuscripts, including Worlds of Tomorrow, and Americana”. The complete auction catalog is online.

Here’s their entry for Ackerman’s Hugo.

THE VERY FIRST HUGO EVER AWARDED.



Overall dimensions 15 x 6 1/4 x 6 1/4″. Metal award on wooden base with engraved plaque (slight separation in wood at base, some scratches and gouges, one rocket flap missing). Engraved on plaque: “11th / World / Science-Fiction / Convention / Award / 1953.” Later mounted onto elevated wooden platform. Provenance: Forrest J. Ackerman (1916-2008), American editor, magazine publisher, and science fiction author; acquired by the present owner directly from Ackerman.



The 11th World Science Fiction Convention (WorldCon) took place at the Bellevue-Stratford Hotel in Philadelphia on 5-7 September 1953. Though the Hugo Awards were originally conceived as a one-off event, they proved so popular that organizers, having skipped handing them out during the 12th WorldCon, reinstated them in 1955 and thereafter made them a tradition. This award was issued to Forrest J. Ackerman for being the #1 Fan Personality. Accompanied by photograph of Ackerman receiving award.

Ackerman’s Hugo Close-up of plaque

Incidentally, history records that immediately after he was handed the very first Hugo Award as #1 Fan Personality at the 1953 Worldcon, Ackerman declined it in favor of Ken Slater and abandoned the little rocket-shaped trophy on stage to be forwarded to Britain. This was acknowledged a magnificent gesture by everyone. Decades later, Ackerman secured the return of the trophy so it could be added to his collection, having asked Slater whether he had plans for the award when he passed on. Thus, it became part of Ackerman’s estate when Forry died in 2009.

The catalog says Gernsback’s Hugo was also formerly owned by Ackerman.

HONORARY HUGO AWARDED TO THE “FATHER OF SCIENCE FICTION”, HUGO GERNSBACK.



Overall dimensions 21 1/2 x 6 1/4 x 6″ .Metal award on wooden base with engraved plaque (scratches, nicks and dents, green spot on back of model). Engraved on plaque: “To Hugo Gernsback / The Father of Magazine Science Fiction from Science Fiction Fandom 1960.” Provenance: Hugo Gernsback (1884-1967), American editor and magazine publisher; given by his wife, Mary Gernsback (1914-1985), to Forrest J. Ackerman (1916-2008), American editor, magazine publisher, and science fiction author; acquired by the present owner directly from Ackerman.



Widely considered to be the “Father of Science Fiction,” publisher and writer Hugo Gernsback’s best-known work, Amazing Stories, left an indelible mark on science fiction and on the American pop cultural landscape at large; as of 2024 the magazine has been in operation for nearly a hundred years. This award was presented to Hugo Gernsback as a special award which formally recognized him as the Father of Science Fiction. It was later gifted to Forrest J. Ackerman by Gernsback’s widow, Mary.

Gernsback 1960 Hugo Close up of plaque

The auctioneers estimate each trophy may bring $5,000-$7,000.

[Thanks to Linda Deneroff for the story.]

