Dream Foundry 2022 Art and Writing Contest Winners

Dream Foundry announced the winners of its 2022 Art and Writing Contests on December 16.
ART
First Place, Monu Bose Prize for Art
Second Place
Third Place
WRITING
First Place
- Audrey Obuobisa-Darko
Second Place
- Takim WIlliams
Third Place
- Davida Kilgore
In both contests the first place winner receives $1000; second place, $500; and third place, $200. In addition, all of the winners will be offered special showcases at Flights of Foundry 2023, and their choice of the convention’s workshop and limited seating sessions.
There were over 400 entries from around the world. The contest judges were, Mateus Manhanini and Daniela Viçoso for art and L.D. Lewis, and Sarah Gailey for writing. The contest coordinators were Dante Luiz and Julia Rios.