Dream Foundry 2022 Art and Writing Contest Winners

Dream Foundry announced the winners of its 2022 Art and Writing Contests on December 16.

ART

First Place, Monu Bose Prize for Art

Second Place

Third Place

WRITING

First Place

Audrey Obuobisa-Darko

Second Place

Takim WIlliams

Third Place

Davida Kilgore

In both contests the first place winner receives $1000; second place, $500; and third place, $200. In addition, all of the winners will be offered special showcases at Flights of Foundry 2023, and their choice of the convention’s workshop and limited seating sessions.

There were over 400 entries from around the world. The contest judges were, Mateus Manhanini and Daniela Viçoso for art and L.D. Lewis, and Sarah Gailey for writing. The contest coordinators were Dante Luiz and Julia Rios.