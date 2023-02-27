Ekpeki Announces Arrival in Nigeria

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki confirmed in social media today that he is back in Nigeria, and made his first comments about the situation, adding: “Thanks to everyone who clamoured, reached out and was worried.”
Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki confirmed in social media today that he is back in Nigeria, and made his first comments about the situation, adding: “Thanks to everyone who clamoured, reached out and was worried.”
Clickity
“Stay tuned to this station.”
Click!
There are those in America who may boast that we are a free and fair nation but that doesn’t square with the fact that our customs, border patrol and immigration system are not only flawed, they are just as bureaucratically harsh and as cruel as any of the other countries we like to criticize for being terrible.
The continuing persecution of Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki and countless other travelers, provides plentiful and undeniable proof that more often than not, the United States traffics in hypocritical behavior than it does in freedom when it comes to travelers and immigrants who come to our shores.
And these horrible and senseless and arbitrary actions will continue until the American people either persuade, demand or shame the members of the Senate and the House of Representatives to come to the table and codify fair, reasonable and equitable reforms…