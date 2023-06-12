Emails From Lake Woe-Is-Me — Fit the Eightieth

[Introduction: Melanie Stormm continues her humorous series of posts about the misdirected emails she’s been getting. Stormm is a multiracial writer who writes fiction, poetry, and audio theatre. Her novella, Last Poet of Wyrld’s End is available through Candlemark & Gleam. She is currently the editor at the SPECk, a monthly publication on speculative poetry by the SFPA. Find her in her virtual home at coldwildeyes.com. Wipe your feet before entering.]

A MENU FOR SFF WRITERS (YES, STILL BEGGING THE QUESTION)

Hello All! Melanie here.

Writer X has been working hard these last few weeks at a rather innovative way of meeting her writing goals. Writer X believed that her boyfriend Tod had broken up with her in what appears to be a series of miscommunications and gnome-involved accidents.

She’s been determined to win him back—not only does she love him, but X has also discovered that when he’s around, she feels like writing. And yet when Tod emailed her asking her to meet him for dinner at Fish! Fish! Fish!, the restaurant they visited on their first date, X postponed her date to pursue a brainwashing device to blast her boyfriend’s brains back into their original condition.

Somewhere in there, she was kidnapped. All of this is part of a grand plan to write more while not writing at all. There are many ways to reach your writing goals. Apparently, X prefers to distract her goals, bludgeon them with a billy club to creep up on them while they reel from the shock.

Without further ado…

Subject: NEW MENU!!!!

Dear Gladys,

I’m just getting ready for my dinner at Fish! Fish! Fish! with my ex-boyfriend, award-nominated fantasy writer Tod Boadkins. Did you see the new menu there? They just posted it online. Sharing it because I know how much you like barracuda and Kurt Vonnegut!!!

I wonder what dish they would recommend for the next big epic fantasy writer of all time??

Anyhoo, I’m sure you’re dying to know how my writing is going. Well you’ll find out next week!!!

xox,

X

P.S. I have taken care of the gnome situation. Sort of.

MENU IMAGE: Menu Alt Text: Two fish and a Cthulhu head sport the words: Fish! Fish! Fish! Cradensburg’s premiere eatery for mysteriously fresh seafood Writer’s Menu Specials Main Courses Octovia Butter-er - Fresh octopus drenched in butter and herbs that endow a writer with hyper-empathetic connections to their characters. 27.99 Icefish Asimov - The ultimate anti-procrastination dish. One bite is all it takes before a writer gets back to writing. Served with a to-go order of roasted potatoes because NO TIME FOR POTATOES. MUST WRITE. 24.99 Kaku Vonnegut - Extremely stinky barracuda with a delectable taste that makes the writer more philosophical as to why this might be. 28.99 Stephen King Crab - Throws a flavor party for the proverbial “boys in the basement.” Expect your story to take sudden turns that end up working as though you planned them. MARKET PRICE. Fritz Liebster - Fresh steamed lobsters drenched in the compulsion to stop mistaking your neuroses for writer’s block and actually get the help you need. Sometimes in life, writing should wait. MARKET PRICE. Desserts Ursula Le Ganache - Creamy chocolate ganache with buoyant prose guaranteed to power up your sentence structure and make the “real literature” writers question their sense of superiority. 8.99 Rum-in McKinley - This delectable rum cake is the choice for authors who craft fairytale retellings. One bite and you can evocatively render Pinocchio into a story about Imposter Syndrome or Gender Identity. 11.99 N.K. Jem-Millefeuille - This heavenly pastry has a thousand delicious layers and so will your characters. Topped with a delicate desire to tell NEW stories rather than file serial numbers off old tropes. 8.99 C.J. Cherryh cobbler- A tart cherry treat that awakens your mouth to the knowledge that story is CONFLICT. Delight your palette with two characters who want different things but must work together like the ingredients in this dish! 7.99 Fish! Fish! Fish! 3777 Mr. Morgan’s Plaza, Cradensburg, NH 03666 The bottom of the menu sports writhing tentacles. Bubbles float up either side of the page.

