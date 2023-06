The Furry Writers’ Guild announced the 2022 Cóyotl Awards winners on May 29.

The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.

BEST NOVEL

Scars of the Golden Dancer by NightEyes DaySpring

BEST NOVELLA

The Otter’s Wings: A Labyrinth of Souls Novel by Mary E. Lowd

BEST SHORT STORY

“Lids” by Utunu

BEST ANTHOLOGY

When the World Was Young by The Furry Historical Fiction Society