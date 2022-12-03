First Annual Brave New Weird Winners

Tenebrous Press announced the winners of the first annual Brave New Weird Award on December 1. They constitute the table of contents of Brave New Weird: The Best New Weird Horror of 2022 which will be released on February 6, 2023.
AUTHOR – ORIGINAL PUBLICATION – STORY TITLE
- Bitter Karella – Seize the Press magazine – “Low Tide Jenny”
- Cadwell Turnbull – Many Worlds– “Notes on the Forum of the Simulacra”
- Carson Winter – Apex Magazine –“In Haskins”
- Charlotte Ariel Finn – Radon Journal – “User Warning”
- Colleen Anderson – Radon Journal #2 – “Machine (r)Evolution”
- Emily Rigole – Pseudopod – “The Bear Across the Way”
- H.V. Patterson – Monstroddities anthology from Sliced up Press – “Mother; Microbes
- Isha Karki – khōréō – “Skin”
- Jennifer Jeanne McArdle – Bear Creek Gazette Issue 10 – “The Mules”
- Joe Koch – Convulsive – “Blood Calumny”
- Jolie Toomajan – Death in the Mouth – “Water Goes, Sand Remains”
- jonah wu – Los Suelos Anthology – “There Is No Easy Way Towards Earth”
- Kirstyn McDermott – Weird Horror 5 – “Lemmings”
- Luciano Marano – Nightscript: Volume 8 – “The Mythologization of Tymber Prescott in Five Selected Photos”
- M. E. Bronstein – khōréō magazine – “Banhus”
- Mae Murray – Shortwave Publishing – “The Imperfection”
- Nikki R. Leigh – The Book of Queer Saints – “Stage Five Clinger”
- Sergey Gerasimov – Apex Magazine – “The Day When the Last War Is Over”
- Sloane Leong – Death in the Mouth: Original Horror from People of Color – “Paradise”
- Sonora Taylor – Chromophobia: A Strangehouse Anthology of Women in Horror – “Eat Your Colors”
- Tania Chen – Baffling Magazine – “En el Patio de la Casa del Callejón”
- Warren Benedetto – The Dread Machine – “Blame”