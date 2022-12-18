Jon D. Swartz and John L. Coker III have recently published the First Fandom Annual 2022: First Fanthology where some of the members of First Fandom present original essays, fiction, poetry, illustration, plus a special appreciation of Ray Bradbury.
Contents include early convention memories, a closer look at Roger Zelazny, a science fiction alphabet, the thrill of collecting, the adventures of Cat McCool, science fiction for the serviceman, a Ray Bradbury bio-bibliography and more.
There are contributions from Arlan K. Andrews, Sr., John L. Coker III, James E. Gunn, Theodore Krulik, Jack Lange, Radell Faraday Nelson, Robert Silverberg, Jon D. Swartz, and David B. Williams.
The publication is (56) pages in length, and is limited to (50) copies. It is laser printed on 28# quality paper and features B&W and color interiors with gloss covers. It is 8½ x 11 and booklet-stapled. The price is $35 (which includes packing, postage, insurance and tracking).
All copies will be sent via USPS Priority Mail. To order, those people who are interested are asked to please send a check or money order for $35 (payable to John L. Coker III) to John L. Coker III at 4813 Lighthouse Road, Orlando, FL – 32808.
[Based on a press release.]
“Radell Faraday Nelson” is perhaps better known as “R. Faraday Nelson” (author) or “Ray Nelson” (fanwriter and fanartist). Sounds like a good mixture of contributors.
Next you’ll be telling us it’s better known as F. Fandom.
Jerry Kaufman — no, just no. one of his pen names. His website which is nicely lists them (Ray Nelson, R. Faraday Nelson, Ray Faraday Nelson, Frank Amitage, Jeffrey Lord, R. F. Nelson, California Ray and the Old Beatnik) and they are legion.
Furthermore SFE, the arbiter for these matters, agrees with Our Gracious Host.
The text here is for the most part a press release from First Fandom’s John L. Coker III. I’m not wedded to calling Ray “Radell”, it’s only been since he died that I learned his full first name.
Nor am I. The website simply calls him Ray Nelson. It sure as Hell doesn’t call him R. Faraday Nelson which he says is one of his Noms de Plume. Yeah he left off the “s”.
His greatest accomplishment? Oh you know that: “His greatest claim to fame, however, he says, is as inventor of the propeller beanie while still in high school. Says Ray, “Centuries after all my writings have been forgotten, in some far corner of the galaxy, a beaniecopter will still be spinning.””