“From The Land Beyond Beyond” — An Intimate Personal Remembrance of Ray Harryhausen

Ray Harryhausen

By Steve Vertlieb: Ray Harryhausen remains one of the most revered figures in fantasy/sci-fi motion picture history. Born June 29, 1920, Ray was not only a childhood hero, but became a dear and cherished friend of nearly fifty years duration. On June 29, 2020 his genius, as well as the joyous centennial of his birth, was commemorated with numerous remembrances, events, and exhibitions in celebration of his 100th birthday throughout the world.

Steve and Ray Harryhausen Ray & Diana Harryhausen, and Steve Vertlieb

His work in films inspired and influenced generations of film makers, and garnered him a special Academy Award, presented by Tom Hanks, for a lifetime of cinematic achievement. Steven Spielberg joyously proclaimed that his own inspiration for directing Jurassic Park was the pioneering special effects work of Harryhausen.

Published by The Thunderchild shortly after his death on May 7, 2013, nominated by the annual Rondo Awards for Best Article of the Year in Spring, 2014, and published once more for what would have been his 100th birthday by Hugo Award winning web magazine File 770, this remains a celebration and loving remembrance of the life and work of cinematic master, and special effects genius, Ray Harryhausen. It is also the tender story of a very special man, as well as an often remarkable personal friendship. I love you, Ray. You filled my dreams, my life, and my world with your wondrous creatures.

In remembrance of this wonderful soul, here is my affectionate tribute to my friend of forty-eight years, and boyhood hero of interminable recollection and duration…the incomparable Stop Motion genius, and Oscar honored special effects pioneer, Ray Harryhausen.

Journey with me now to a “Land Beyond Beyond” where dreams were born, cyclopean creatures thundered across a primeval landscape, mythological dragons roared in awe struck wonder, and magical stallions ascended above the clouds…Once Upon A Time. “From the Land Beyond Beyond: An Intimate Personal Remembrance of Ray Harryhausen” at The Thunderchild.