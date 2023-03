The Australian Romance Readers Association announced the 2022 Australian Romance Readers Award winners on March 25.

The categories of genre interest are shown below. The complete list of winners is here.

Favourite Paranormal Romance 2022

Storm Echo by Nalini Singh

(Runners-up: A Relic of Magic and Gold by HM Hodgson and Keeper of My Desire by HM Hodgson.)

Favourite Sci Fi, Fantasy or Futuristic Romance 2022

Sorrow’s Song by Keri Arthur

(Runner-up: Wicked Nights by MJ Scott.)