Get Your First Look At Women Of Marvel #1

The annual comic that spotlights women creators and characters returns on March 22 with the exciting Marvel Comics debut of six all-star talents.

The giant-sized anthology will continue the tradition of uplifting the characters and creators you know and love – and the ones you’re about to! Showcasing a range of diverse stories by seasoned veterans and up-and-coming talent, Women of Marvel #1 will be a one-stop preview of the incredible women creators set to take Marvel Comics by storm. The one-shot will mark the exciting Marvel Comics debut of talents such as Melissa Flores, Victoria Ying, Carola Borelli, Giulia Gualazzi, and the Gibbs Sisters, Shawnee Gibbs & Shawnelle Gibbs.

Here are the adventures that readers can look forward to:

Rebecca Roanhorse, award-winning novelist and writer behind the recent Phoenix Song: Echo series, breaks the fourth wall with She-Hulk to provide one-of-a-kind commentary in a brilliant opening story with rising star artist Carola Borelli.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers scribe Melissa Flores and artist Stacey Lee (Silk) send best friend duo America Chavez and Kate Bishop on a pulse-punching rescue mission to save one of their own!

Critically acclaimed author and illustrator Victoria Ying (City of Secrets) and artist Jodi Nishijima (Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse) spin a wild web for Silk as a night out with Black Cat turns deadly as the two face off against the illusion mastermind, Mysterio!

The award-winning writing and producing team The Gibbs Sisters, Shawnee Gibbs & Shawnelle Gibbs join newcomer artist Giulia Gualazzi for a story about Photon and Ms. Marvel battling an old enemy in the Big Easy!

Plus an introduction by writer Charlie Jane Anders, creator interviews, essays, and more!

Following the jump check out the covers and interior artwork. Then head over to Marvel.com to hear from the creators themselves! Celebrate Women’s History Month Marvel Comics-style when Women of Marvel #1 hits stands on March 22.

[Based on a press release.]

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

Written by REBECCA ROANHORSE, VICTORIA YING, MELISSA FLORES, SHAWNEE GIBBS, & SHAWNELLE GIBBS; Art by CAROLA BORELLI, JODI NISHIJIMA, STACEY LEE, GIULIA GUALAZZI, & ERICA D’URSO; Introduction by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS; Cover by ERICA D’URSO

VARIANT COVER BY ROMINA JONES

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 3/22

INTERIOR ARTWORK