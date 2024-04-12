Glasgow 2024 Hugo Awards Subcommittee Explained

Members of the current Worldcon committee are only eligible for the Hugo Award if authority over it has been delegated to a subcommittee[1]. Glasgow 2024’s subcommittee members are Nicholas Whyte (2024 Hugo Administrator and WSFS Division Head), Cassidy, Kathryn Duval and Laura Martins.

Glasgow’s Hugo Awards Eligibility Research Team, composed of Claire Brialey, Arthur Liu, Mark Plummer, Regina Kanyu Wang, Alissa Wales, and Fergal Whyte, were not part of the subcommittee explained Nicholas Whyte when asked by File 770. Therefore, it is not a conflict that Arthur Liu and Regina Kanyu Wang are named as team members of Best Fanzine Hugo finalist Journey Planet.

Whyte added for full clarity, “Kat Jones was a member of the subcommittee when it was set up, and resigned from it only after nominations had already opened. We determined that she too remained ineligible. All five of us were listed on the ballot as ineligible for nomination, and I don’t think it needs to be a secret that when the votes were counted, none of us had any.”

Whyte also gave these insights into the eligibility research process:

As for the research process, the word “team” may be misleading. There was no communication between researchers (other than Claire Brialey and Mark Plummer, who worked together); they all worked independently and each reported directly to the subcommittee. Individual eligibility researchers did not research the areas in which they themselves (or their work) might receive nominations.

For your interest, the research began early, almost as soon as nominations re-opened in February. Researchers were given alphabetized lists of the top twelve nominees in each category, as voting then stood, as long as they had at least 60% of the votes held by the currently sixth-placed nominee. These lists were updated as votes came in. (Some of them changed more than others.)

Eligibility issues that were flagged by the researchers were referred to the subcommittee, and discussed and decided by the subcommittee alone. We in turn referred one eligibility issue in the Astounding Award (which is not part of the WSFS Constitution) to Dell Magazines, who duly ruled on it. In several cases, including the three cases where nominees were disqualified, we were also able to get the views of the relevant creators.

We are very grateful to the researchers for their work.

[1] Section 3.13: Exclusions. No member of the current Worldcon Committee or any publications closely connected with a member of the Committee shall be eligible for an Award. However, should the Committee delegate all authority under this Article to a Subcommittee whose decisions are irrevocable by the Worldcon Committee, then this exclusion shall apply to members of the Subcommittee only.

