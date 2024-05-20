Glasgow 2024 Hugo Voter Packet Available

Glasgow 2024 notified members today that the Hugo Voter Packet is available to download through the Hugo Awards page.

The packet impressively contains complete works for five out of six Best Novels, and all six Best Novella, Best Novelette, and Best Short Story finalists. There also are many complete books and stories provided by the Best Series, Best Editor Long and Short Form, Best Semiprozine, and Best Graphic Story finalists.

The Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form has available MP4’s for two complete movies.

Many fan finalists are also represented by complete works.

There were no materials provided by the finalists for the Best Dramatic Presentation – Short Form category. Rosemary Parks of the Hugo Help Desk commented, “We are grateful to the rights holders who generously donate works for the Hugo Voters Packet. The contents of the Hugo Voter Packet are made available to the voters through the kindness of the creators and their publishers. We urge all of our members to be grateful for the material provided and understanding of any finalist who has chosen not to participate. We received no materials for the Best Dramatic Presentation Short Form category.”

Online voting for the 2024 Hugo Awards, the Lodestar Award for best Young Adult Book, and the Astounding Award for Best New Writer is already open. All ballots must be received by July 20 at 20:17 p.m. GMT instead of the more standard 11:59, because that’s 55 years to the minute of the moon landing.

A highly convenient index PDF for each category shows the works and formats available. The following checklist is based on the committee’s indexes.

If a finalist has no material in the packet, they are lined through in the list below.

2024 HUGO VOTER PACKET CONTENTS

Best Novel

The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty (Harper Voyager, Harper Voyager UK) — ePub, PDF

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom) — ePub, PDF

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh (Tordotcom, Orbit UK) — ePub, PDF

Starter Villain by John Scalzi (Tor, Tor UK) — ePub, PDF

Translation State by Ann Leckie (Orbit US, Orbit UK) — — PDF Excerpt

Witch King by Martha Wells (Tordotcom) — ePub, PDF

Best Novella

“Life Does Not Allow Us to Meet”, He Xi / 人生不相见, 何夕, translated by Alex Woodend (Adventures in Space: New Short stories by Chinese & English Science Fiction Writers) — ePub, PDF

Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo (Tordotcom) — ePub, PDF

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older (Tordotcom) — ePub, PDF

Rose/House by Arkady Martine (Subterranean) — ePub, PDF

“Seeds of Mercury”, Wang Jinkang / 水星播种, 王晋康, translated by Alex Woodend (Adventures in Space: New Short stories by Chinese & English Science Fiction Writers) — ePub, PDF

Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher (Tor, Titan UK) — ePub, PDF

Best Novelette

I AM AI by Ai Jiang (Shortwave) — ePub, PDF Chinese and English versions.

“Introduction to 2181 Overture, Second Edition”, Gu Shi /〈2181序曲〉再版导言, 顾适 translated by Emily Jin (Clarkesworld, February 2023) — ePub, PDF Chinese and English versions.

“Ivy, Angelica, Bay” by C.L. Polk (Tor.com 8 December 2023) — ePub, PDF

“On the Fox Roads” by Nghi Vo (Tor.com 31 October 2023) — ePub, PDF

“One Man’s Treasure” by Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny Magazine, JanuaryFebruary 2023) — ePub, PDF, Mobi, JPG Includes cover image.

“The Year Without Sunshine” by Naomi Kritzer (Uncanny Magazine, November-December 2023) — ePub, PDF, Mobi, JPG Includes cover image.

Best Short Story

“Answerless Journey”, Han Song / 没有答案的航程, 韩松, translated by Alex Woodend (Adventures in Space: New Short stories by Chinese & English Science Fiction Writers) — PDF

“Better Living Through Algorithms” by Naomi Kritzer (Clarkesworld May 2023) – ePub, PDF

“How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub” by P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny Magazine, January-February 2023) — ePub, PDF, Mobi, JPG Includes cover image.

“The Mausoleum’s Children” by Aliette de Bodard (Uncanny Magazine, May-June 2023) — ePub, PDF, Mobi, JPG Includes cover image.

“The Sound of Children Screaming” by Rachael K. Jones (Nightmare Magazine, October 2023) — ePub, PDF Full issue of Nightmare magazine.

美食三品 (“Tasting the Future Delicacy Three Times”), 宝树 / Baoshu (银河边缘013：黑域密室 / Galaxy’s Edge Vol. 13: Secret Room in the Black Domain) — ePub, PDF Chinese and English versions

Best Series

The Final Architecture by Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom, Orbit UK) — ePub, PDF Excerpt from Shards of Earth.

Imperial Radch by Ann Leckie (Orbit US, Orbit UK) — PDF Excerpt from Translation State.

The Last Binding by Freya Marske (Tordotcom, Tor UK) — ePub, PDF All three books in the trilogy: A Marvellous Light, A Restless Truth, and A Power Unbound.

The Laundry Files by Charles Stross (Tordotcom, Orbit UK) — ePub, PDF Excerpts from The Atrocity Archives and Dead Lies Dreaming, and complete book of Three Tales from the Laundry Files.

October Daye by Seanan McGuire (DAW) — PDF NetGalley* links for all of the books in the series.

The Universe of Xuya by Aliette de Bodard (Gollancz; JABberwocky Literary Agency; Subterranean Press; Uncanny Magazine; et al.) — PDF, JPG Excerpts and cover images from A Fire Born of Exile and The Red Scholar’s Wake

Best Graphic Story or Comic

Bea Wolf, written by Zach Weinersmith, art by Boulet (First Second) — PDF Excerpt.

Saga, Vol. 11 written by Brian K. Vaughan, art by Fiona Staples (Image Comics) — PDF Volume 11, collecting issues 61–66.

Shubeik Lubeik, Deena Mohamed (Pantheon); as Your Wish Is My Command (Granta) — PDF Start reading at the bottommost or rightmost page. If you see the table of contents, you’re at the start of the book; if you see “About the Author,” you’re at the end of the book.

三体漫画：第一部/ The Three Body Problem, Part One, adapted from the novels by 刘慈欣 (Liu Cixin), written by 蔡劲 (Cai Jin),戈闻頔 (Ge Wendi), and 薄暮 (Bo Mu), art by 草祭九日东 (Caojijiuridong) (Zhejiang Literature and Art Publishing House) — ePub, PDF Part One.

The Witches of World War II written by Paul Cornell, art by Valeria Burzo (TKO Studios LLC) — PDF Collecting issues 1–6.

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons written by Kelly Sue DeConnick, art by Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha and Nicola Scott (DC Comics) — PDF Collecting issues 1–3

Best Related Work

All These Worlds: Reviews & Essays by Niall Harrison (Briardene Books) — ePub, PDF

中国科幻口述史, 第二卷, 第三卷，(Chinese Science Fiction: An Oral History, vols 2 and 3) ed. 杨枫 / Yang Feng (8-Light Minutes Culture & Chengdu Time Press) — ePub, PDF Two volumes, in Chinese.

A City on Mars by Kelly Weinersmith and Zach Weinersmith (Penguin Press; Particular Books) — PDF

The Culture: The Drawings , by Iain M. Banks (Orbit)

雨果X访谈 (Discover X), presented by 王雅婷 (Tina Wong) – PDF; Introductory PDF in Chinese and English, with links to videos on bilibili and YouTube.

A Traveller in Time: The Critical Practice of Maureen Kincaid Speller, by Maureen Kincaid Speller, edited by Nina Allan (Luna Press Publishing) — ePub, PDF Excerpt

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Barbie , screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, directed by Greta Gerwig (Warner Bros. Studios)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, screenplay by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein and Michael Gilio, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Paramount Pictures) — MP4, VTT, SRT Complete movie, along with separate subtitle files in two file formats.

Nimona , screenplay by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor, directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (Annapurna Animations)

Poor Things , screenplay by Tony McNamara, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (Element Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson (Columbia Pictures / Marvel Entertainment / Avi Arad Productions / Lord Miller / Pascal Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation) — MP4, PDF, JPG Script, trailer, and promotional still images.

流浪地球2 / The Wandering Earth II, based on the novel by 刘慈欣 Liu Cixin, screenplay by 杨治学 Yang Zhixue, 郭帆 / Frant Gwo, 龚格尔 Gong Geer, and 叶濡畅 Ye Ruchang, script consultant 王红卫 Wang Hongwei, directed by 郭帆 / Frant Gwo (中影创意（北京）电影有限公司 / CFC Pictures Ltd, 郭帆（北京）影业有限公司 / G!Film (Beijing) Studio Co. Ltd, 北京登峰国际文化传播有限公司 / Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communication Co, Ltd, 中国电影股份有限公司 / China Film Co. Ltd) MP4 Complete movie, with subtitles burned in

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

Doctor Who: “The Giggle”, written by Russell T. Davies, directed by Chanya Button (Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for The BBC and Disney Branded Television)

Loki: “Glorious Purpose”, screenplay by Eric Martin, Michael Waldron and Katharyn Blair, directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Marvel / Disney+)

The Last of Us: “Long, Long Time”, written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, directed by Peter Hoar (Naughty Dog / Sony Pictures)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: “Those Old Scientists”, written by Kathryn Lyn and Bill Wolkoff, directed by Jonathan Frakes (CBS / Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: “Subspace Rhapsody” , written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff, directed by Dermott Downs (CBS / Paramount+)

Doctor Who: “Wild Blue Yonder”, written by Russell T. Davies, directed by Tom Kingsley (Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for The BBC and Disney Branded Television)

Best Game or Interactive Work

Alan Wake 2, developed by Remedy Entertainment, published by Epic Games — PDF Information about the game, links to other game materials, and information on how to request an evaluation code to play the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3, produced by Larian Studios — PDF, PNG Promotional still images, information about the game, links to videos, and information on how to request an evaluation code to play the game.

Chants of Sennaar, developed by Rundisc, published by Focus Entertainment — PDF Information about the game, links to other game materials, and information on how to request an evaluation code to play the game.

DREDGE, developed by Black Salt Games, published by Team17 — PDF, JPG, PNG Promotional still images, information about the game, links to other game materials, and information on how to request a Windows Steam key to play the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom , produced by Nintendo

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, developed by Respawn Entertainment, published by Electronic Arts — PDF, JPG, PNG Promotional still images, information about the game, and links to other game materials

Best Editor Short Form

Scott H. Andrews — ePub, PDF Editorial philosophy and Beneath Ceaseless Skies issue 392.

Neil Clarke — ePub, PDF Editorial philosophy and multiple edited stories.

刘维佳 (Liu Weijia) — ePub*, PDF Editorial philosophy in Chinese and English, and The Best of Chinese Metropolis Science Fiction: The Annual Rings of the Earth in Chinese.

Jonathan Strahan — PDF List of works edited in 2023, with links

Lynne M. Thomas & Michael Damian Thomas — ePub, PDF, Mobi, JPG Uncanny issues 50–55, and a compilation of highlights from the magazine

杨枫 (Yang Feng) — ePub*, PDF Editorial philosophy in Chinese and English, and Galaxy’s Edge issues 013–016 in Chinese.

Best Editor Long Form

Ruoxi Chen — ePub, PDF Includes multiple edited books.

Lindsey Hall — PDF

Lee Harris — PDF

Kelly Lonesome — ePub, PDF Includes multiple edited books.

David Thomas Moore — ePub, PDF Includes samples of multiple edited books.

姚海军 (Yao Haijun) — PDF Includes samples of multiple edited books, in Chinese

Best Professional Artist

Micaela Alcaino — PDF, JPG

Rovina Cai — PDF

Galen Dara — PDF, JPG

Dan Dos Santos — JPG

Tristan Elwell — JPG

Alyssa Winans — PDF, JPG

Best Semiprozine

Escape Pod, editors Mur Lafferty and Valerie Valdes; assistant editors Benjamin C. Kinney, Premee Mohamed and Kevin Wabaunsee; hosts Tina Connolly and Alasdair Stuart; producers Summer Brooks and Adam Pracht; and the entire Escape Pod team — MP3, ePub, PDF Audio and text versions of multiple episodes.

FIYAH Literary Magazine , publisher and executive editor DaVaun Sanders, poetry editor B. Sharise Moore, special projects manager L. D. Lewis, art director Christian Ivey, acquiring editors Rebecca McGee, Kerine Wint, Joshua Morley, Emmalia Harrington, Genine Tyson, Tonya R. Moore, sponsor coordinator Nelson Rolon — PDF Multiple issues of the magazine.

publisher and executive editor DaVaun Sanders, poetry editor B. Sharise Moore, special projects manager L. D. Lewis, art director Christian Ivey, acquiring editors Rebecca McGee, Kerine Wint, Joshua Morley, Emmalia Harrington, Genine Tyson, Tonya R. Moore, sponsor coordinator Nelson Rolon — GigaNotoSaurus, editor LaShawn M. Wanak, associate editors Mia Tsai and Edgard Wentz, along with the GNS Slushreaders Team — ePub, PDF Multiple stories that appeared in the magazine.

khōréō, produced by Aleksandra Hill, Zhui Ning Chang, Kanika Agrawal, Isabella Kestermann, Rowan Morrison, Sachiko Ragosta, Lian Xia Rose, Jenelle DeCosta, Melissa Ren, Elaine Ho, Lilivette Domínguez, Jei D. Marcade, Jeané Ridges, Isaree Thatchaichawalit, Danai Christopoulou, M. L. Krishnan, Ysabella Maglanque, Aaron Voigt, Adil Mian, Alexandra Millatmal, E. Broderick, K. S. Walker, Katarzyna Nowacka, Katie McIvor, Kelsea Yu, Marie Croke, Osahon Ize-Iyamu, Phoebe Low, S. R. Westvik, Sara S. Messenger — ePub, PDF Multiple issues of the magazine

Strange Horizons, by the Strange Horizons Editorial Collective — ePub, PDF Multiple works that appeared in the magazine.

Uncanny Magazine, publishers and editors-in-chief: Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas; managing editor Monte Lin; nonfiction editor Meg Elison; podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky. — ePub, PDF, Mobi, JPG Multiple works that appeared in the magazine, as well as links to the podcast.

Best Fanzine

Black Nerd Problems, editors Omar Holmon and William Evans — PDF Multiple articles.

The Full Lid, written by Alasdair Stuart and edited by Marguerite Kenner — PDF Introduction and multiple issues.

Idea, editor Geri Sullivan — PDF Introduction and issue 13.

Journey Planet, edited by Michael Carroll, Vincent Docherty, Sara Felix, Ann Gry, Sarah Gulde, Allison Hartman Adams, Arthur Liu, Jean Martin, Helena Nash, Pádraig Ó Méalóid, Yen Ooi, Chuck Serface, Alan Stewart, Regina Kanyu Wang, James Bacon and Christopher J. Garcia — PDF Issues 70–78.

Nerds of a Feather, Flock Together, editors Roseanna Pendlebury, Arturo Serrano, Paul Weimer; senior editors Joe Sherry, Adri Joy, G. Brown, Vance Kotrla. — ePub, PDF Multiple articles.

Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog, editors Olav Rokne and Amanda Wakaruk — PDF Multiple articles.

Best Fancast

The Coode Street Podcast, presented by Jonathan Strahan and Gary K. Wolfe — MP3, PDF Introduction and multiple audio episodes

Hugos There, presented by Seth Heasley — MP3, PDF, text Introduction and multiple audio episodes, with transcripts.

Octothorpe, by John Coxon, Alison Scott, and Liz Batty — MP3, PDF, SRT, text Introduction and multiple audio episodes, with transcripts.

Publishing Rodeo, presented by Sunyi Dean and Scott Drakeford — MP3, PDF Introduction with links, and a compilation of excerpts from multiple audio episodes, with transcripts.

科幻Fans布玛 (Science Fiction Fans Buma), production team 布玛（Buma)，刘路（Liu Lu)，刘倡（Liu Chang) — MP4, PDF Introduction in Chinese and English, a video in Chinese with subtitles in Chinese and English, a video in Chinese with subtitles in Chinese, and a link to a video playlist.

Worldbuilding for Masochists, presented by Marshall Ryan Maresca, Rowenna Miller, Cass Morris and Natania Barron — MP3, PDF Introduction and multiple audio episodes, with transcripts.

Best Fan Writer

Bitter Karella — ePub, PDF Introduction and multiple works.

James Davis Nicoll — PDF Introduction and links to multiple reviews.

Jason Sanford — ePub, PDF Introduction and multiple articles.

Alasdair Stuart — PDF Introduction and multiple articles.

Paul Weimer — ePub, PDF, Mobi Introduction and multiple articles.

Örjan Westin — ePub, PDF Introduction and multiple works.

Best Fan Artist

Iain J. Clark – PDF, JPG

Sara Felix – PDF, PNG

Dante Luiz — JPG

Laya Rose — PDF

Alison Scott — PDF, JPG, PNG

España Sheriff — PDF

Lodestar Award for Best YA Book

Abeni’s Song by P. Djèlí Clark (Starscape) — ePub, PDF

Liberty’s Daughter by Naomi Kritzer (Fairwood Press) — ePub, PDF

Promises Stronger than Darkness by Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen) — ePub, PDF All three books in the trilogy: Victories Greater Than Death, Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak, and Promises Stronger Than Darkness.

The Sinister Booksellers of Bath by Garth Nix (Katherine Tegen Books, Gollancz and Allen & Unwin) — PDF Excerpt

To Shape a Dragon’s Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey) — PDF Excerpt of the book, plus a NetGalley* link to request the whole book.

Unraveller by Frances Hardinge (Macmillan Children’s Books; eligible due to 2023 U.S. publication by Amulet) — PDF

Astounding Award for Best New Writer (sponsored by Dell Magazines)

Moniquill Blackgoose (1st year of eligibility) — PDF Excerpt of To Shape a Dragon’s Breath, plus a NetGalley**** link to request the whole book

Sunyi Dean (2nd year of eligibility) — ePub, PDF The Book Eaters.

Ai Jiang (2nd year of eligibility) ePub, PDF “Give Me English” and “I AM AI” in Chinese and English.

Hannah Kaner (1st year of eligibility) ePub, PDF Godkiller

Em X. Liu (1st year of eligibility) ePub, PDF The Death I Gave Him and If Found, Return to Hell

Xiran Jay Zhao (eligibility extended at request of Dell Magazines) ePub, PDF Iron Widow

