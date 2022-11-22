Golden Joystick Awards 2022 Winners

The Golden Joystick Awards 2022 were presented in an online broadcast on November 22.

Elden Ring took home the most awards, picking up four Golden Joysticks in total. FromSoftware Inc. claimed Best Studio, making it five in total for the developers.

Best Audio

Metal: Hellsinger

Best Storytelling

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Game Community

Final Fantasy XIV

Best Game Expansion

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Best Gaming Hardware

Steam Deck

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Game of the Year

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

PC Game of the Year

Return to Monkey Island

PlayStation Game of the Year

Stray

Xbox Game of the Year

Grounded

Studio of the Year

FromSoftware Inc.

Best Early Access Launch

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

Still Playing Award

Genshin Impact

Breakthrough Award

Vampire Survivors

Critics’ Choice Award

Elden Ring

Best Performer

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

Ultimate Game of the Year

Elden Ring