Golden Joystick Awards 2022 Winners

The Golden Joystick Awards 2022 were presented in an online broadcast on November 22.
Elden Ring took home the most awards, picking up four Golden Joysticks in total. FromSoftware Inc. claimed Best Studio, making it five in total for the developers.
Best Audio
- Metal: Hellsinger
Best Storytelling
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Game Community
- Final Fantasy XIV
Best Game Expansion
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Best Gaming Hardware
- Steam Deck
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb
Best Multiplayer Game
- Elden Ring
Best Visual Design
- Elden Ring
Most Wanted Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
PC Game of the Year
- Return to Monkey Island
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Stray
Xbox Game of the Year
- Grounded
Studio of the Year
- FromSoftware Inc.
Best Early Access Launch
- Slime Rancher 2
Best Game Trailer
- Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
Still Playing Award
- Genshin Impact
Breakthrough Award
- Vampire Survivors
Critics’ Choice Award
- Elden Ring
Best Performer
- Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Elden Ring