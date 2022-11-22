Golden Joystick Awards 2022 Winners

The Golden Joystick Awards 2022 were presented in an online broadcast on November 22.

Elden Ring took home the most awards, picking up four Golden Joysticks in total. FromSoftware Inc. claimed Best Studio, making it five in total for the developers.

Best Audio

  • Metal: Hellsinger

Best Storytelling

  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Game Community

  • Final Fantasy XIV

Best Game Expansion

  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Best Gaming Hardware

  • Steam Deck

Best Indie Game

  • Cult of the Lamb

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Elden Ring

Best Visual Design

  • Elden Ring

Most Wanted Game

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus 

PC Game of the Year

  • Return to Monkey Island 

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Stray 

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Grounded 

Studio of the Year

  • FromSoftware Inc. 

Best Early Access Launch

  • Slime Rancher 2 

Best Game Trailer

  • Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

Still Playing Award

  • Genshin Impact

Breakthrough Award

  • Vampire Survivors

Critics’ Choice Award

  • Elden Ring

Best Performer

  • Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

Ultimate Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring

