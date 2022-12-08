Goodreads Choice Awards 2022 Winners

The Goodreads Choice Awards – Best Books 2022 winners have been posted. There were 5,779,854 votes cast (but since one could vote in every category, the number of individual voters must have been substantially smaller.)

Here are the results of genre interest. Click the link to see the vote totals for all finalists.

Best Fantasy 2022

The House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J. Maas — 105,718 votes

Best Science Fiction 2022

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel – 59,920 votes

Best Horror 2022

Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak – 35,457 votes

Best Graphic Novels & Comics 2022

Heartstopper: Volume Four by Alice Oseman – 138,174 votes

Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction 2022

Gallant by V.E. Schwab – 40,467 votes