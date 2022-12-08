Goodreads Choice Awards 2022 Winners

The Goodreads Choice Awards – Best Books 2022 winners have been posted. There were 5,779,854 votes cast (but since one could vote in every category, the number of individual voters must have been substantially smaller.)
Here are the results of genre interest. Click the link to see the vote totals for all finalists.
- The House of Sky and Breath by Sarah J. Maas — 105,718 votes
- Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel – 59,920 votes
- Hidden Pictures by Jason Rekulak – 35,457 votes
Best Graphic Novels & Comics 2022
- Heartstopper: Volume Four by Alice Oseman – 138,174 votes
Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction 2022
- Gallant by V.E. Schwab – 40,467 votes
Congratulations to all the winners!
Nothing I voted for in any category won (the closest any came was third place, and most were a lot further down than that), but the winners that I’ve read, including Sea of Tranquility and Gallant from the ones above, were all ones I thought were deserving and worthy contenders, too, so I’m still pretty happy with the results.