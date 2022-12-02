HWA Opens Submission Window for Scholarship From Hell

The Horror Writers Association is accepting applications for its Scholarship From Hell through January 31, 2023. Click for a full list of rules.

The Scholarship From Hell puts the recipient right into the intensive, hands-on workshop environment of Horror University, which takes place during HWA’s annual StokerCon®.

The winner of the scholarship will receive domestic coach airfare (contiguous 48 states) to and from StokerCon 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA, June 15-18, $50 for luggage reimbursement, a 4 night stay at the convention, free registration to StokerCon®, and as many Horror University workshops as they’d like to attend.

For a complete list of the most recent workshops and instructors, visit the StokerCon 2021 website.

Membership in HWA or StokerCon® is not necessary in order to apply.

The Scholarship From Hell is made possible by monies received by HWA from the Authors Coalition.

Visit this link to read more and to submit an application.