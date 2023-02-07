I Spy, Up in the Sky

By Rich Lynch: During the past couple of days the news cycle has been dominated by the story of the Chinese Balloon. I imagine that by now we’re all maybe a little bit tired of hearing about it, so let’s instead talk about a different balloon. This one:

Anybody else here old enough to remember it? I was a pre-teen when it was launched in 1960 and space cadet as I was back then, it had supercharged my enthusiasm for all things NASA. The news coverage had stated that the big balloon would be visible to the naked eye, so for the next several clear nights after Echo I had reached orbit I was out in the backyard of my parents’ house looking for it. All I had to go on were occasional mentions in the local news of when it might be visible – I hadn’t had any real idea of where specifically to look in the night sky, so it was a bit of a celestial needle in the haystack exercise. But when I did finally spot it…wow!

I had hoped it would be fairly bright, and it exceeded my expectations. Maybe this is just an overinflated recollection from so many decades ago but I remember it being one of the brightest objects in the sky. And you know, I don’t recall ever seeing it again after that. The thing stayed in orbit for several years until atmospheric drag finally brought it down but if I ever observed it again, those memories have long ago been overwritten. Nowadays, of course, we’ve got websites and smartphone apps aplenty to show us where to look for most every artificial satellite that’s up there. But they’re so numerous and often so faint that it’s become too ordinary to much bother with. Just the opposite, in fact – I’ve had more than one astrophoto ruined by the streak of an artificial satellite that had photobombed the image.

It still causes me to smile whenever I think back to those years and all the things that had excited me during the space race. And even today I’m in awe about all the scientific wonders constantly being discovered up in the heavens. I hope I never lose that sense of wonder.