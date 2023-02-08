Statement by Chengdu Worldcon Hugo Administrator

Dave McCarty, Chengdu Worldcon Vice-Chair and co-department head for the Hugos, wrote on his Facebook page today that the 2023 Hugo nominations “should be ready before the end of February.”

So, an item that seems of some import to folks.

The Hugo administration team for Chengdu (of which I am the administrator) is still in the process of testing the nomination page for Chengdu. It will be at least a week or maybe 2 before we’re ready to open, but it should be ready before the end of February. We will not open until we are sure the page and database are ready. If we have to delay a bit more than this, we’ll let you know.

With our dates in October, nominations will stay open through the end of April, so the amount of time for nomination will hopefully be around the usual amount even if we’re starting a little later.

We’ll be closed in May to do our magical administration stuff and prepare the ballot announcement.

Voting on the ballot will happen in June through at least the end of August.

Emails with instructions for logging into the nominations page will be sent to everyone with WSFS rights to nominate shortly before nominations open up.

A paper ballot will be released shortly after nominations on the web open up.