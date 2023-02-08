Statement by Chengdu Worldcon Hugo Administrator

Dave McCarty, Chengdu Worldcon Vice-Chair and co-department head for the Hugos, wrote on his Facebook page today that the 2023 Hugo nominations “should be ready before the end of February.”
So, an item that seems of some import to folks.
The Hugo administration team for Chengdu (of which I am the administrator) is still in the process of testing the nomination page for Chengdu. It will be at least a week or maybe 2 before we’re ready to open, but it should be ready before the end of February. We will not open until we are sure the page and database are ready. If we have to delay a bit more than this, we’ll let you know.
With our dates in October, nominations will stay open through the end of April, so the amount of time for nomination will hopefully be around the usual amount even if we’re starting a little later.
We’ll be closed in May to do our magical administration stuff and prepare the ballot announcement.
Voting on the ballot will happen in June through at least the end of August.
Emails with instructions for logging into the nominations page will be sent to everyone with WSFS rights to nominate shortly before nominations open up.
A paper ballot will be released shortly after nominations on the web open up.
So if this item is of “some import” to you, try not to shiver with antici– SAY IT –pation as you continue to monitor McCarty’s Facebook page.
Glad to see a statement from Chengdu.
We will wait. Not necessarily patiently, but yeah, the change of dates for the con gives them more time.
Doesn’t change the fact that lack of communication has contributed heavily to the, ah, “impatience.”
The fact that the tone of this update is “Those of you who are concerned about this are being ridiculous <rolls eyes>, but since you’ve been making a fuss about it, I’ll give you an update” does not help, either.
@JJ–Indeed. How silly of us to be frustrated by a lack of a normal flow of information, even as normal WorldCon-related dates slide past, with the only announcements being a change of location, and a change of dates with no prior public discussion.
Good to hear!
Lis Carey: How silly of us to be frustrated by a lack of a normal flow of information
It’s really bizarre that he’s posted this on his Facebook page, instead of, you know, sending an e-mail out directly to the 2023-eligible nominators, which is what should have been done.
If he doesn’t have access to that e-mail list, how is he going to send an e-mail to the membership announcing that nominations are now open?
Why haven’t Yalow, Shepherd, Eastlake, McCarty, et al gotten that e-mail list from the Chengdu people who are in possession of that data?
I would hope that Hugo voting would stay open until sometime in September. Three months between the announcement of finalists and the close of voting would definitely be on the short end of recent Hugo voting periods. (I use “announcement of finalists” and not “opening of voting” because I don’t have to wait for the latter to start reading.)
Glad to hear something, finally. And yeah, the voting should stay open through the middle of September or so.
@jj:
Oh this, this so much.
I would have preferred that it be sent out to those with nomination rights, if for nothing else to confirm that my membership in last years Worldcon has carried on the nomination rights to me.