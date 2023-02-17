Hugo Update Is Chengdu Worldcon’s First Email Message to Members

The Chengdu Worldcon Hugo Team sent an update yesterday, the first time members have received any email contact from the committee since they won the site selection vote in 2021.
The English text of the message says:
The 2023 Hugo Awards nomination page is currently in its final testing and is expected to open by the end of this month. The nomination instructions will be sent to members by email after the nomination opens. At the same time, the paper ballot will also be sent via email and available on the official website.
The 2023 Hugo Awards nomination phase is expected to last till the end of April 2023, when the Hugo Awards Subcommittee will review the works nominated for qualification (e.g. classification errors, filling errors, etc.) and prepare the finalists and ballot. The 2023 Hugo Awards finalists will be released and voting will begin by the end of May 2023, and the voting phase is expected to last till the end of August. The final results will be announced at the Hugo Awards Ceremony during the Chengdu Worldcon.
The above information is also available on official website at chengduworldcon.com and social media channels.
The 2023 Hugo Awards Subcommittee of 2023 Chengdu Worldcon
Below is a screenshot of the message (without the addresses in the header).
I didn’t get the email at the same time as the first person who sent me a copy so I raised a question to the committee. I got a copy about 18 hours after hearing from that first fan. Judging by the way my copy was addressed – to me and 19 others whose emails were cc’d – they did a piecemeal distribution during the course of the day. Many people have said they found the message in the spam file of their email inboxes, and that was true for me, too.
The information in the email is a slightly more detailed version of what Hugo Administrator Dave McCarty ran on his Facebook page on February 7.
They sent the email with a log of people on Cc (carbon copy) such that each can see the others’ email addresses? that is … note ideal from a privacy point of view, as there’s now 20 people who have each other’s contact details that probably shouldn’t …
Christian Brunschen: That’s how it’s going down. Not a best practice anywhere. If it happened in the EU, wouldn’t it be actionable?
My email did not include any other addressees. Weird.
Andrew (not Werdna): I’m sure there’s a simple explanation for the variations in when emails arrived and how many addressees were on each copy — an explanation we don’t have to worry about ever receiving.
Found mine in the Spam bucket as well.
Mike, I suspect at some point someone will explain to us that raising questions about how Chengdu is doing things is being judgmental and disrespectful of the oldest civilization still extant. And that protecting the privacy of our email addresses is disregarding China’s need to protect its national security.
Indeed.
“Files are a burden to others; answers, a Pixel for oneself”
Mike, yes, in the EU this would be a breach of the General Data Protection Regulation and the Chengdu Worldcon would be looking at having to a pay a whopper of a fine as well as compensation to those of us affected. Because the mails were sent out in batches with a relatively small number of addresses shown the fines would probably be less than if they had mailed out everyone’s address to everyone.
Plain old snafu. I’ve seen worse.
I checked earlier today, and I did not receive anything from Chengdu. I guess I’ll have to keep checking.
I actually received two copies of the message. One was received on 9:55 pm Thursday night and was sent to multiple addresses. I found it in my Spam folder. The second was received on Friday at 1:59 am and was only addressed to me. It showed up in my gmail inbox.