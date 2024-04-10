Joro Penchev Wins 2024 European Fan Fund Race

European Fan Fund Administrators Matylda Naczyńska and Marcin “Alqua” Kłak announced April 6 that Joro Penchev of Buglaria has been voted the fund’s 2024 winner. Penchev will attend the 2024 Eurocon in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from August 16-19.

Eighty votes were received, however, 14 lacked the voting contribution. The 66 valid votes came from a dozen different countries. Penchev achieved a majority in the second round of the runoff.

Jane Mondrup Joro Penchev No preference Hold over Total votes 1st

Round 27 33 6 – 66 2nd Round 27 34 – – 61

The total voting contributions received in various currencies were:

92.91 EUR

130.40 GBP

935.94 PLN

[Via Ansible Links.]

Share this: Facebook

X

