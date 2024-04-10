Self-Published Science Fiction Competition 3 Finalists

The third annual Self-Published Science Fiction Competition’s 6 finalists were announced on April 10.

Kenai by Dave Dobson

Three Grams of Elsewhere by Andy Giesler

Thrill Switch by Tim Hawken

Children of the Black (Book 1) by W J Long III

Gold Record: Memoirs of a Synth by Leigh Saunders

Dark Theory by Wick Welker

The Self-Published Science Fiction Competition, created by Hugh Howey and Duncan Swan, is modeled after Mark Lawrence’s Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off, and has his blessing. The contest started with 300 novels and ten teams of book bloggers who read and scored the books through several elimination rounds.

In the final round the top seven books will be read by all the judges. The teams’ scores for each finalist and links to their reviews will be posted at the SPSFC website. The winner is due to be announced in July.

