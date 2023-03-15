Kurd Laßwitz Award 2023 Finalists

The finalists for the 2023 Kurd Laßwitz Preis were announced on March 15. The award, named after German author Kurd Laßwitz, is given to works written in or translated into the German language and published during the previous year.

The ballot was compiled from 510 nominations submitted by 81 eligible voters plus 135 evaluations and comments from the pre-selection committee. Over 260 eligible voters will have until mid-April to vote on all the categories except for translation and radio play, which a jury of experts will judge.

The award ceremony will take place during MetropolCon, to be held May 18-20 in Berlin.

Best German SF Novel first published in 2022

From 150 nomination proposals for 50 novels, the eleven most nominated were selected in consultation with the pre-selection committee:

Kris Brynn, A.R.T. – Coup zwischen den Sternen Knaur Theresa Hannig, Pantopia Fischer Tor Sven Haupt, Wo beginnt die Nacht Eridanus Lisa J. Krieg, Drei Phasen der Entwurzelung – Oder: Die Liebe der Schildkröten Wortschatten P.M. [= Hans Widmer], Die Leitung – Ein Libretto Hirnkost Aiki Mira, Neongrau – Game Over im Neurosubstrat Polarise Aiki Mira, Titans Kinder p.machinery Jacqueline Montemurri, Der verbotene Planet Plan9 Brandon Q. Morris, Die letzte Kosmonautin Fischer Tor Jol Rosenberg, Das Geflecht – An der Grenze OhneOhren Nils Westerboer, Athos 2643 Klett-Cotta Hobbit Presse

Best German SF Story first published in 2022

Out of 130 nomination proposals for 69 short stories, novelettes and novellas, the ten most nominated were selected in consultation with the pre-selection committee:

C.M. Dyrnberg, Fast Forwardin: N.N. (ed.): Nova 31, p.machinery Christoph Grimm, Die Summe aller Teilein: Christoph Grimm (ed.): Alien Contagium, Eridanus Uwe Hermann, Die Nachrichtenmacherin: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 44, Exodus Selbstverlag Michael K. Iwoleit, Briefe an eine imaginäre Frauin: N.N. (ed.): Nova 31, p.machinery Thorsten Küper, Hayes‘ Töchter und Söhnein: Janika Rehak and Yvonne Tunnat (ed.): Der Tod kommt auf Zahnrädern, Amrûn Aiki Mira, Digital Detoxin: Sylvana Freyberg and Uwe Post (ed.): Future Fiction Magazine 02/22, FFM Selbstverlag

Aiki Mira, Die Grenze der Weltin: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 44, Exodus Selbstverlag Aiki Mira, Die Zukunftin: Janika Rehak and Yvonne Tunnat (ed.): Der Tod kommt auf Zahnrädern, Amrûn Leszek Stalewski, Some Time in Mozambiquein: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 45, Exodus Selbstverlag Yvonne Tunnat, Morsche Hautin: Janika Rehak and Yvonne Tunnat (ed.): Der Tod kommt auf Zahnrädern, Amrûn

Best non-german SF Work translated first time in 2022

From 51 nomination proposals for 23 foreign works, the eight most nominated were selected in consultation with the pre-selection committee:

Becky Chambers, Die Galaxie und das Licht darin (The Galaxy and the Ground Within) (Wayfarer, Vol. 4) Fischer Tor Jennifer Egan, Candy Haus (Candy House) S.Fischer Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone, Verlorene der Zeiten (This Is How You Lose the Time War) Piper N.K. Jemisin, Die Wächterinnen von New York (The City We Became) (The Big Cities, Vol. 1) Tropen Mary Robinette Kowal, Die Berechnung der Sterne (The Calculating Stars) (Lady Astronaut, Vol. 1) Piper Arkady Martine, Am Abgrund des Krieges (A Desolation Called Peace) (Teixcalaan, Vol. 2) Heyne Adrian Tchaikovsky, Die Scherben der Erde (The Shards of Earth) (Architekten, Vol. 1) Heyne Tade Thompson, Fern vom Licht des Himmels (Far from the Light of Heaven) Golkonda

Best Translation of SF into German, first published in 2022

Out of 17 nomination proposals for 10 translations, six were selected in consultation with the pre-selection committee and are available for the translation jury to choose from:

Best SF Art (Cover, Illustration) related to a German edition in 2022

From 66 nomination proposals for 29 cover graphics, the eight most nominated were selected in consultation with the pre-selection committee:

Michael Böhme for the cover art ofRené Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 45 Exodus Selbstverlag Arndt Drechsler-Zakrzewski for the cover art series of

Perry Rhodan – Atlantis VPM (12 volumes) Jan Hoffmann for the cover art of

Klaus Bollhöfener (ed.): phantastisch! 88 Atlantis Detlef Klewer for the cover art ofChristoph Grimm (ed.): Weltenportal Nr. 3 Weltenportal Selbstverlag Per Prada for the cover art ofBernd Schuh, Irre real – 49 seltsame Begebenheiten p.machinery Alexander Rommel for the cover art ofSylvana Freyberg and Uwe Post (ed.): Future Fiction Magazine 03/22 FFM Selbstverlag Rainer Schorm for the cover art of

Monika Niehaus, Austern im Halbschlaf p.machinery Thomas Thiemeyer for the cover art of

René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): exodus 44 Exodus Selbstverlag

Best German SF Radio Play first broadcasted in 2022

From 13 nomination proposals for seven radio plays, the seven most nominated were selected and are available for the radio play jury to choose from:

Animate byChris Salter based on the comics of Kate Story; Director: Chris Salter and Anouschka Trocker, Composer: Caterina Barbieri, Limpe Fuchs and Sam Slater, Production: DLFK Für immer wir alle zusammen byThilo Reffert; Director: Stefan Kanis, Composer: Michael Hinze, Editor: Thomas Fitz, Production: MDR/SR (2035 – Die Zukunft beginnt jetzt, part 3) Marie Ka Ih – Schluss mit Gurkensalat byLiza Szabo; Director: Claudia Johanna Leis, Composer: Gilda Razani and Hans Hermann Wanning, Editor: Ulla Illerhaus, Production: WDR Die Nacht war bleich, die Lichter blinkten byEmma Braslavsky based on her novel; Director and Composer: Lorenz Schuster, Editor: Katarina Agathos, Production: BR Pyramidenkorrektur byTom Heithoff; Director and Composer: Tom Heithoff, Editor: Cordula Huth, Production: HR Rückwärts-Hannah byMartin Heindel; Director: Martin Heindel, Composer: Hans Fuss, Production: BR (2035 – Die Zukunft beginnt jetzt, part 2) Unter Drohnen byTim Staffel; Director: Tim Staffel, Composer: Alexandra Holtsch, Editor: Natalie Szallies, Dramaturgy: Hannah Georgi, Production: WDR

Best German Non-fiction Texts related to SF first published in 2022

Out of 26 nomination proposals for 15 non-fiction texts, the three most nominated were selected in consultation with the pre-selection committee:

Hardy Kettlitz and Melanie Wylutzki (ed.), Das Science Fiction Jahr 2022 Hirnkost Aiki Mira, Was ist Queer*SF? Mehr als nur Science Fiction! Tor Online Jörg Weigand, Autoren der fantastischen Literatur. Ein Leitfaden durch die deutschsprachige Sekundärliteratur – Monografien, Erinnerungen und Festschriften p.machinery

Special Achievement Award for actual SF activities in 2022

Out of 22 nomination proposals for ten actual sf activities, the six most nominated were selected in consultation with the pre-selection committee:

Wolfgang Both, Mario Franke and Ralf Neukirchen

for »SF in DDR« as part of the exhibition Leseland DDR Christoph Grimm

for the edition of Weltenportal magazine Christoph Grimm and Jana Hoffhenke

for publication of the anthology Alien Contagium Michael Haitel and Thomas Franke

for new edition of Die Gelehrtenrepublik by Arno Schmidt as splendid volume Uwe Post and Sylvana Freyberg

for the edition of Future Fiction Magazine Janika Rehak, Yvonne Tunnat and Jürgen Eglseer

for publication of the anthology Der Tod kommt auf Zahnrädern

Special Achievement Award 2022 for long term activities

From 35 nomination proposals for 20 long term sf activities, the six most nominated were selected in consultation with the preselection committee:

Olaf Brill and Michael Vogt

for their robot fairy tale series Ein seltsamer Tag Hermke Eibach, Gerd Eibach and Bernhard Sterner

for the bookstore Hermkes Romanboutique and its events since four decades Rico Gehrke (posthumously)and Peggy Weber-Gehrke

for their promotion of German science fiction short story Christian Hoffmann and Udo Klotz

for the edition of !Time Machine magazine Horst Tröster

for his commitment to science fiction audio play as a reviewer, textbook author, editor and jury chairman Jörg Weigand

for his life’s work as an author, publisher and promoter of young talents