Kurd Laßwitz Preis 2024 Winners

The Kurd Laßwitz Preis 2024 winners have been announced. The award, named after German author Kurd Laßwitz, is given to works written in or translated into the German language and published during the previous year.

The award ceremony will take place as part of ElsterCon, a multimedia event on science fiction, fantasy, and horror that will be held September 27-29 at Haus des Buches in Leipzig.

BEST GERMAN SF-NOVEL FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023

Award winnerPoints
Aiki Mira, Neurobiest   Eridanus129
NomineesPoints
2Sven Haupt, Niemandes Schlaf   Eridanus114
3Lena Richter, Dies ist mein letztes Lied   OhneOhren97
4Jacqueline Montemurri, Skábma – Das Nanobot-Experiment   Edition Roter Drache92
5Michael Marcus Thurner, Die Terrania-Trilogie (Perry Rhodan, vol. 3208-3210)   VPM86
6Brandon Q. Morris, Tachyon – Die Waffe (Tachyon, Band 1)   Fischer Tor81
7Christian Kellermann, Adam und Ada   Hirnkost76
8Reda El Arbi, [empfindungsfæhig]   Lector Books61
9No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award6

BEST GERMAN SF-STORY FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023

Award winnerPoints
Uwe Hermann, Die End-of-Life-Schaltung in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 46   Exodus Selbstverlag128
NomineesPoints
2Christian Endres, Die Straße der Bienen in: Fritz Heidorn and Sylvia Mlynek (ed.): Klimazukünfte 2050 – Geschichten unserer gefährdeten Welt   Hirnkost123 
3Michael Schneiberg, Die Frau in der Wand in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47    Exodus Selbstverlag111 
4Aiki Mira, Nicht von dieser Welt in: Team Nova (ed.): Nova 32   p.machinery107 
5Dieter Korger, Nur ein Werbespot in: Hans Jürgen Kugler and René Moreau (ed.): Ferne Horizonte – Entfernte Verwandte   Hirnkost86 
6Michael Marrak, Der Mann, der Räume glücklich machte (Stellaris, Folge 94) in: Robert Corvus, Cyberflora (Perry Rhodan, vol. 3234)   VPM84 
7Yvonne Tunnat, Der Spielplatz in: Marianne Labisch and Gerd Scherm (ed.): Jenseits der Traumgrenze   p.machinery74 
8Melanie Vogltanz, No Filter in: Judith C. Vogt, Lena Richter and Heike Knopp-Sullivan (ed.): Queer*Welten 10   Ach je61 
9Yvonne Tunnat, Trauergeschäfte in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47   Exodus Selbstverlag50 
10Wolf Welling, Stulpa in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47    Exodus Selbstverlag39 
11Charline Winter, Grüne Herzen in: Judith C. Vogt, Lena Richter and Heike Knopp-Sullivan (ed.): Queer*Welten 11   Ach je37 
12No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award5 

BEST NON-GERMAN SF WORK TRANSLATED FIRST TIME IN 2023

Award winnerPoints
Ursula K. Le Guin, Immer nach Hause (Always Coming Home)   Carcosa165
NomineesPoints
2Rebecca F. Kuang, Babel (Babel. Or the Necessity of Violence)   Eichborn70 
3Emily St. John Mandel, Das Meer der endlosen Ruhe (Sea of Tranquility)   Ullstein68 
4Neal Stephenson, Termination Shock (Termination Shock)   Goldmann56 
5Ned Beauman, Der gemeine Lumpfisch (Venomous Lumpsucker)   Liebeskind46 
6Neil Sharpson, Ecce Machina – Die Seele der Maschine (When the Sparrow Falls)   Piper33 
7Guy Hasson, Das perfekte Mädchen (The Perfect Girl)   in: Sheldon Teitelbaum and Emanuel Lottem (ed.): Zion’s Fiction   Hirnkost31 
8Cheon Seon-Ran, Tausend Arten von Blau ( 개의 파랑)   Golkonda30 
9Peter Cawdron, Der Sturm (The Tempest) (Erstkontakt, vol. 2)   A7L Books25 
10Polly Ho-Yen, The Mothers (Dark Lullaby)   Piper22 
11Lucy Kissick, Projekt Pluto (Plutoshine)   Heyne21 
12No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award3 

BEST TRANSLATION OF SF INTO GERMAN, FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023

Award winnerPoints
Matthias Fersterer, Karen Nölle and Helmut W. Pesch for the translation of
Ursula K. Le Guin, Immer nach Hause (Always Coming Home)   Carcosa		77
NomineesPoints
2Hannes Riffel for the re-translation of
Gene Wolfe, Der fünfte Kopf des Zerberus (The Fifth Head of Cerberus)   Carcosa		70 
3Jakob Schmidt for the re-translation of
Samuel R. Delany, Babel-17 (Babel-17)   Carcosa		66 
4Jakob Schmidt for the re-translation of
Roger Zelazny, Straße nach überallhin (Roadmarks)   Piper		55 
5Jan Henrik Dirks for the translation of
Cheon Seon-Ran, Tausend Arten von Blau (개의 파랑)   Golkonda		53 
Jennifer Michalski for the translation of
Donna Barba Higuera, Die letzte Erzählerin (The Last Cuentista)   Dragonfly		 
7Sharyn Wegmann for the translation of
Peter Cawdron, Der Sturm (The Tempest) (Erstkontakt, Band 2)   A7L Books		39 
8No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award0 

BEST SF ART (COVER, ILLUSTRATION) RELATED TO A GERMAN EDITION IN 2023

Award winnerPoints
Thomas Thiemeyer for the cover art of
Hans Jürgen Kugler and René Moreau (ed.), Ferne Horizonte – Entfernte Verwandte   Hirnkost		213
NomineesPoints
2Detlef Klewer for the cover art ofChristoph Grimm (ed.), Weltenportal 5   Weltenportal Selbstverlag193 
3Arndt Drechsler-Zakrzewski for the cover art ofTorsten Scheib and Marc Hamacher (ed.), New Dodge   Leseratten153 
4Horst Rellecke for the cover art ofRené Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): exodus 46   Exodus Selbstverlag128 
5Olaf Kemmler for the cover art ofKlaus Bollhöfener (ed.): phantastisch! 92   Atlantis116 
6Dirk Schulz for the cover art ofOliver Fröhlich and Christian Montillon, Facetten aus Eis (Perry Rhodan, vol. 3241)   VPM100 
7Ingo Lohse for the cover art ofRené Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (Ed.): exodus 47   Exodus Selbstverlag68 
8No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award15 

BEST GERMAN SF RADIO PLAY FIRST BROADCASTED IN 2023

Out of four nominations for three radio plays, two were selected and presented to the radio play jury (seven radio play authors, directors and radio play experts).

Award winnerPoints
No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award45
NomineesPoints
2Slughunters – Jagd auf die Jäger by Bodo Traber
Director: Bodo Traber; Composer: André Abshagen; Production: WDR		21 
3Der Ernstfall by Paula Dorten and Kerstin Schütze
Director: Kerstin Schütze; Composer: The Z & Noir Desir; Production: ORF		9 

BEST GERMAN FACTUAL TEXT RELATED TO SF, FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023

Award winnerPoints
Hans Frey, Vision und Verfall – Deutsche Science Fiction in der DDR   Memoranda193
NomineesPoints
2Alfred Vejchar, Von Andromeda bis Utopia – Eine Zeitreise durchs österreichische Fandom   p.machinery107 
3Gunther Barnewald, Handbuch der Planeten – Reiseführer durch die Welten von Jack Vance   FanPro87 
4Olaf Kemmler, Big Data is watching you! Werden wir durch unsere Smartphones belauscht?   Tor Online61 
5Felix Wirth, Science Fiction im Radio – Programm und Sound utopischer Hörspiele in der Deutschschweiz von 1935 – 1985   transcript49 
6No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award9 

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR CURRENT SF ACTIVITIES IN 2023

Award winnerPoints
Fritz Heidorn, the Klimahaus Bremerhaven, the Deutsche Klimastiftung and Hirnkost Publishing for the Climate Futures 2050 literary competition and the publication of the anthology147
NomineesPoints
2Hannes Riffel
for the founding and first program of Carcosa, in particular the publication of Ursula K. Le Guin’s work Always Coming Home		138 
3The team around Claudia Rapp
for the organization of MetropolCon 2023		130 
4Robert Corvus
for the organization of the German participation in the European Science Fiction Award		126 
5Olaf Brill and Michael Vogt
for the comic Der kleine Perry, which introduces children to SF		109 
6Rainer Schorm and Jörg Weigand
for the publication of the anthology Die Zukunft im Blick. Rainer Erler zum 90. Geburtstag		91 
7Yvonne Tunnat
for her literature podcast Literatunnat		88 
8Marianne Labisch, Uli Bendick, Mario Franke and Torsten Low
for the publication of Science Fiction Art & Kalendergeschichten		70 
9Gregor Sedlag
for the artistic organization of the SF-Sketch exhibition In Linearträumen located in Industriesalon in Berlin-Schöneweide		42 
10No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award10 

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2023 FOR LONG TERM SF ACTIVITIES

Award winnerPoints
René Moreau, Olaf Kemmler, Heinz Wipperfürth and Hans Jürgen Kugler
for 20 years of Exodus (since relaunch)		258
NomineesPoints
2Arndt Drechsler-Zakrzewski
for his life’s work (posthumously)		217 
3Jörg Weigand
for decades of commitment in the field of SF, fantasy and entertainment literature as an editor and non-fiction author		186 
4No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award5 

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD CRITICAL, COMMITTED, INTERSECTIONAL 2023

Award winnerPoints
The team of publisher Hirnkost
for the publication of the first German anthology of Israeli SF, Zion’s Fiction		175
NomineesPoints
2Klaus Farin, Hans Frey, Christian Kellermann, Hardy Kettlitz and Karlheinz Steinmüller for the project Kongress der Utopien154 
3Lena Richter, Judith C. Vogt, Heike Knopp-Sullivan and Kathrin Dodenhoeft
for the publication of the magazine Queer*Welten		111 
4Aşkın-Hayat Doğan
for his video series Diverser Lesen mit Ask		59 
5No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award31 

Note:     The Kurd Laßwitz Award names only the first place winner per category as the award winner, no second or third prizes are awarded. The numbering only reflects the order based on the voting points.

2 thoughts on “Kurd Laßwitz Preis 2024 Winners

  1. I am next to certain that “actual” below is a false friend for aktuell and that the correct English is “current.” (The point seems to be the contrast with “long-term” in the next category.)

    SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR ACTUAL SF ACTIVITIES IN 2023

