The Kurd Laßwitz Preis 2024 winners have been announced. The award, named after German author Kurd Laßwitz, is given to works written in or translated into the German language and published during the previous year.
The award ceremony will take place as part of ElsterCon, a multimedia event on science fiction, fantasy, and horror that will be held September 27-29 at Haus des Buches in Leipzig.
BEST GERMAN SF-NOVEL FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023
|Award winner
|Points
|Aiki Mira, Neurobiest Eridanus
|129
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Sven Haupt, Niemandes Schlaf Eridanus
|114
|3
|Lena Richter, Dies ist mein letztes Lied OhneOhren
|97
|4
|Jacqueline Montemurri, Skábma – Das Nanobot-Experiment Edition Roter Drache
|92
|5
|Michael Marcus Thurner, Die Terrania-Trilogie (Perry Rhodan, vol. 3208-3210) VPM
|86
|6
|Brandon Q. Morris, Tachyon – Die Waffe (Tachyon, Band 1) Fischer Tor
|81
|7
|Christian Kellermann, Adam und Ada Hirnkost
|76
|8
|Reda El Arbi, [empfindungsfæhig] Lector Books
|61
|9
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|6
BEST GERMAN SF-STORY FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023
|Award winner
|Points
|Uwe Hermann, Die End-of-Life-Schaltung in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 46 Exodus Selbstverlag
|128
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Christian Endres, Die Straße der Bienen in: Fritz Heidorn and Sylvia Mlynek (ed.): Klimazukünfte 2050 – Geschichten unserer gefährdeten Welt Hirnkost
|123
|3
|Michael Schneiberg, Die Frau in der Wand in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47 Exodus Selbstverlag
|111
|4
|Aiki Mira, Nicht von dieser Welt in: Team Nova (ed.): Nova 32 p.machinery
|107
|5
|Dieter Korger, Nur ein Werbespot in: Hans Jürgen Kugler and René Moreau (ed.): Ferne Horizonte – Entfernte Verwandte Hirnkost
|86
|6
|Michael Marrak, Der Mann, der Räume glücklich machte (Stellaris, Folge 94) in: Robert Corvus, Cyberflora (Perry Rhodan, vol. 3234) VPM
|84
|7
|Yvonne Tunnat, Der Spielplatz in: Marianne Labisch and Gerd Scherm (ed.): Jenseits der Traumgrenze p.machinery
|74
|8
|Melanie Vogltanz, No Filter in: Judith C. Vogt, Lena Richter and Heike Knopp-Sullivan (ed.): Queer*Welten 10 Ach je
|61
|9
|Yvonne Tunnat, Trauergeschäfte in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47 Exodus Selbstverlag
|50
|10
|Wolf Welling, Stulpa in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47 Exodus Selbstverlag
|39
|11
|Charline Winter, Grüne Herzen in: Judith C. Vogt, Lena Richter and Heike Knopp-Sullivan (ed.): Queer*Welten 11 Ach je
|37
|12
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|5
BEST NON-GERMAN SF WORK TRANSLATED FIRST TIME IN 2023
|Award winner
|Points
|Ursula K. Le Guin, Immer nach Hause (Always Coming Home) Carcosa
|165
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Rebecca F. Kuang, Babel (Babel. Or the Necessity of Violence) Eichborn
|70
|3
|Emily St. John Mandel, Das Meer der endlosen Ruhe (Sea of Tranquility) Ullstein
|68
|4
|Neal Stephenson, Termination Shock (Termination Shock) Goldmann
|56
|5
|Ned Beauman, Der gemeine Lumpfisch (Venomous Lumpsucker) Liebeskind
|46
|6
|Neil Sharpson, Ecce Machina – Die Seele der Maschine (When the Sparrow Falls) Piper
|33
|7
|Guy Hasson, Das perfekte Mädchen (The Perfect Girl) in: Sheldon Teitelbaum and Emanuel Lottem (ed.): Zion’s Fiction Hirnkost
|31
|8
|Cheon Seon-Ran, Tausend Arten von Blau (천 개의 파랑) Golkonda
|30
|9
|Peter Cawdron, Der Sturm (The Tempest) (Erstkontakt, vol. 2) A7L Books
|25
|10
|Polly Ho-Yen, The Mothers (Dark Lullaby) Piper
|22
|11
|Lucy Kissick, Projekt Pluto (Plutoshine) Heyne
|21
|12
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|3
BEST TRANSLATION OF SF INTO GERMAN, FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023
|Award winner
|Points
|Matthias Fersterer, Karen Nölle and Helmut W. Pesch for the translation of
Ursula K. Le Guin, Immer nach Hause (Always Coming Home) Carcosa
|77
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Hannes Riffel for the re-translation of
Gene Wolfe, Der fünfte Kopf des Zerberus (The Fifth Head of Cerberus) Carcosa
|70
|3
|Jakob Schmidt for the re-translation of
Samuel R. Delany, Babel-17 (Babel-17) Carcosa
|66
|4
|Jakob Schmidt for the re-translation of
Roger Zelazny, Straße nach überallhin (Roadmarks) Piper
|55
|5
|Jan Henrik Dirks for the translation of
Cheon Seon-Ran, Tausend Arten von Blau (천 개의 파랑) Golkonda
|53
|Jennifer Michalski for the translation of
Donna Barba Higuera, Die letzte Erzählerin (The Last Cuentista) Dragonfly
|7
|Sharyn Wegmann for the translation of
Peter Cawdron, Der Sturm (The Tempest) (Erstkontakt, Band 2) A7L Books
|39
|8
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|0
BEST SF ART (COVER, ILLUSTRATION) RELATED TO A GERMAN EDITION IN 2023
|Award winner
|Points
|Thomas Thiemeyer for the cover art of
Hans Jürgen Kugler and René Moreau (ed.), Ferne Horizonte – Entfernte Verwandte Hirnkost
|213
BEST GERMAN SF RADIO PLAY FIRST BROADCASTED IN 2023
Out of four nominations for three radio plays, two were selected and presented to the radio play jury (seven radio play authors, directors and radio play experts).
|Award winner
|Points
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|45
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Slughunters – Jagd auf die Jäger by Bodo Traber
Director: Bodo Traber; Composer: André Abshagen; Production: WDR
|21
|3
|Der Ernstfall by Paula Dorten and Kerstin Schütze
Director: Kerstin Schütze; Composer: The Z & Noir Desir; Production: ORF
|9
BEST GERMAN FACTUAL TEXT RELATED TO SF, FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023
|Award winner
|Points
|Hans Frey, Vision und Verfall – Deutsche Science Fiction in der DDR Memoranda
|193
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Alfred Vejchar, Von Andromeda bis Utopia – Eine Zeitreise durchs österreichische Fandom p.machinery
|107
|3
|Gunther Barnewald, Handbuch der Planeten – Reiseführer durch die Welten von Jack Vance FanPro
|87
|4
|Olaf Kemmler, Big Data is watching you! Werden wir durch unsere Smartphones belauscht? Tor Online
|61
|5
|Felix Wirth, Science Fiction im Radio – Programm und Sound utopischer Hörspiele in der Deutschschweiz von 1935 – 1985 transcript
|49
|6
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|9
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR CURRENT SF ACTIVITIES IN 2023
|Award winner
|Points
|Fritz Heidorn, the Klimahaus Bremerhaven, the Deutsche Klimastiftung and Hirnkost Publishing for the Climate Futures 2050 literary competition and the publication of the anthology
|147
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Hannes Riffel
for the founding and first program of Carcosa, in particular the publication of Ursula K. Le Guin’s work Always Coming Home
|138
|3
|The team around Claudia Rapp
for the organization of MetropolCon 2023
|130
|4
|Robert Corvus
for the organization of the German participation in the European Science Fiction Award
|126
|5
|Olaf Brill and Michael Vogt
for the comic Der kleine Perry, which introduces children to SF
|109
|6
|Rainer Schorm and Jörg Weigand
for the publication of the anthology Die Zukunft im Blick. Rainer Erler zum 90. Geburtstag
|91
|7
|Yvonne Tunnat
for her literature podcast Literatunnat
|88
|8
|Marianne Labisch, Uli Bendick, Mario Franke and Torsten Low
for the publication of Science Fiction Art & Kalendergeschichten
|70
|9
|Gregor Sedlag
for the artistic organization of the SF-Sketch exhibition In Linearträumen located in Industriesalon in Berlin-Schöneweide
|42
|10
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|10
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2023 FOR LONG TERM SF ACTIVITIES
|Award winner
|Points
|René Moreau, Olaf Kemmler, Heinz Wipperfürth and Hans Jürgen Kugler
for 20 years of Exodus (since relaunch)
|258
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Arndt Drechsler-Zakrzewski
for his life’s work (posthumously)
|217
|3
|Jörg Weigand
for decades of commitment in the field of SF, fantasy and entertainment literature as an editor and non-fiction author
|186
|4
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|5
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD CRITICAL, COMMITTED, INTERSECTIONAL 2023
|Award winner
|Points
|The team of publisher Hirnkost
for the publication of the first German anthology of Israeli SF, Zion’s Fiction
|175
|Nominees
|Points
|2
|Klaus Farin, Hans Frey, Christian Kellermann, Hardy Kettlitz and Karlheinz Steinmüller for the project Kongress der Utopien
|154
|3
|Lena Richter, Judith C. Vogt, Heike Knopp-Sullivan and Kathrin Dodenhoeft
for the publication of the magazine Queer*Welten
|111
|4
|Aşkın-Hayat Doğan
for his video series Diverser Lesen mit Ask
|59
|5
|No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award
|31
Note: The Kurd Laßwitz Award names only the first place winner per category as the award winner, no second or third prizes are awarded. The numbering only reflects the order based on the voting points.
