The Kurd Laßwitz Preis 2024 winners have been announced. The award, named after German author Kurd Laßwitz, is given to works written in or translated into the German language and published during the previous year.

The award ceremony will take place as part of ElsterCon, a multimedia event on science fiction, fantasy, and horror that will be held September 27-29 at Haus des Buches in Leipzig.

BEST GERMAN SF-NOVEL FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023

Award winner Points Aiki Mira, Neurobiest Eridanus 129

Nominees Points 2 Sven Haupt, Niemandes Schlaf Eridanus 114 3 Lena Richter, Dies ist mein letztes Lied OhneOhren 97 4 Jacqueline Montemurri, Skábma – Das Nanobot-Experiment Edition Roter Drache 92 5 Michael Marcus Thurner, Die Terrania-Trilogie (Perry Rhodan, vol. 3208-3210) VPM 86 6 Brandon Q. Morris, Tachyon – Die Waffe (Tachyon, Band 1) Fischer Tor 81 7 Christian Kellermann, Adam und Ada Hirnkost 76 8 Reda El Arbi, [empfindungsfæhig] Lector Books 61 9 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 6

BEST GERMAN SF-STORY FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023

Award winner Points Uwe Hermann, Die End-of-Life-Schaltung in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 46 Exodus Selbstverlag 128

Nominees Points 2 Christian Endres, Die Straße der Bienen in: Fritz Heidorn and Sylvia Mlynek (ed.): Klimazukünfte 2050 – Geschichten unserer gefährdeten Welt Hirnkost 123 3 Michael Schneiberg, Die Frau in der Wand in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47 Exodus Selbstverlag 111 4 Aiki Mira, Nicht von dieser Welt in: Team Nova (ed.): Nova 32 p.machinery 107 5 Dieter Korger, Nur ein Werbespot in: Hans Jürgen Kugler and René Moreau (ed.): Ferne Horizonte – Entfernte Verwandte Hirnkost 86 6 Michael Marrak, Der Mann, der Räume glücklich machte (Stellaris, Folge 94) in: Robert Corvus, Cyberflora (Perry Rhodan, vol. 3234) VPM 84 7 Yvonne Tunnat, Der Spielplatz in: Marianne Labisch and Gerd Scherm (ed.): Jenseits der Traumgrenze p.machinery 74 8 Melanie Vogltanz, No Filter in: Judith C. Vogt, Lena Richter and Heike Knopp-Sullivan (ed.): Queer*Welten 10 Ach je 61 9 Yvonne Tunnat, Trauergeschäfte in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47 Exodus Selbstverlag 50 10 Wolf Welling, Stulpa in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 47 Exodus Selbstverlag 39 11 Charline Winter, Grüne Herzen in: Judith C. Vogt, Lena Richter and Heike Knopp-Sullivan (ed.): Queer*Welten 11 Ach je 37 12 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 5

BEST NON-GERMAN SF WORK TRANSLATED FIRST TIME IN 2023

Award winner Points Ursula K. Le Guin, Immer nach Hause (Always Coming Home) Carcosa 165

Nominees Points 2 Rebecca F. Kuang, Babel (Babel. Or the Necessity of Violence) Eichborn 70 3 Emily St. John Mandel, Das Meer der endlosen Ruhe (Sea of Tranquility) Ullstein 68 4 Neal Stephenson, Termination Shock (Termination Shock) Goldmann 56 5 Ned Beauman, Der gemeine Lumpfisch (Venomous Lumpsucker) Liebeskind 46 6 Neil Sharpson, Ecce Machina – Die Seele der Maschine (When the Sparrow Falls) Piper 33 7 Guy Hasson, Das perfekte Mädchen (The Perfect Girl) in: Sheldon Teitelbaum and Emanuel Lottem (ed.): Zion’s Fiction Hirnkost 31 8 Cheon Seon-Ran, Tausend Arten von Blau (천 개의 파랑) Golkonda 30 9 Peter Cawdron, Der Sturm (The Tempest) (Erstkontakt, vol. 2) A7L Books 25 10 Polly Ho-Yen, The Mothers (Dark Lullaby) Piper 22 11 Lucy Kissick, Projekt Pluto (Plutoshine) Heyne 21 12 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 3

BEST TRANSLATION OF SF INTO GERMAN, FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023

Award winner Points Matthias Fersterer, Karen Nölle and Helmut W. Pesch for the translation of

Ursula K. Le Guin, Immer nach Hause (Always Coming Home) Carcosa 77

Nominees Points 2 Hannes Riffel for the re-translation of

Gene Wolfe, Der fünfte Kopf des Zerberus (The Fifth Head of Cerberus) Carcosa 70 3 Jakob Schmidt for the re-translation of

Samuel R. Delany, Babel-17 (Babel-17) Carcosa 66 4 Jakob Schmidt for the re-translation of

Roger Zelazny, Straße nach überallhin (Roadmarks) Piper 55 5 Jan Henrik Dirks for the translation of

Cheon Seon-Ran, Tausend Arten von Blau (천 개의 파랑) Golkonda 53 Jennifer Michalski for the translation of

Donna Barba Higuera, Die letzte Erzählerin (The Last Cuentista) Dragonfly 7 Sharyn Wegmann for the translation of

Peter Cawdron, Der Sturm (The Tempest) (Erstkontakt, Band 2) A7L Books 39 8 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 0

BEST SF ART (COVER, ILLUSTRATION) RELATED TO A GERMAN EDITION IN 2023

Award winner Points Thomas Thiemeyer for the cover art of

Hans Jürgen Kugler and René Moreau (ed.), Ferne Horizonte – Entfernte Verwandte Hirnkost 213

Nominees Points 2 Detlef Klewer for the cover art ofChristoph Grimm (ed.), Weltenportal 5 Weltenportal Selbstverlag 193 3 Arndt Drechsler-Zakrzewski for the cover art ofTorsten Scheib and Marc Hamacher (ed.), New Dodge Leseratten 153 4 Horst Rellecke for the cover art ofRené Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): exodus 46 Exodus Selbstverlag 128 5 Olaf Kemmler for the cover art ofKlaus Bollhöfener (ed.): phantastisch! 92 Atlantis 116 6 Dirk Schulz for the cover art ofOliver Fröhlich and Christian Montillon, Facetten aus Eis (Perry Rhodan, vol. 3241) VPM 100 7 Ingo Lohse for the cover art ofRené Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (Ed.): exodus 47 Exodus Selbstverlag 68 8 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 15

BEST GERMAN SF RADIO PLAY FIRST BROADCASTED IN 2023

Out of four nominations for three radio plays, two were selected and presented to the radio play jury (seven radio play authors, directors and radio play experts).

Award winner Points No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 45

Nominees Points 2 Slughunters – Jagd auf die Jäger by Bodo Traber

Director: Bodo Traber; Composer: André Abshagen; Production: WDR 21 3 Der Ernstfall by Paula Dorten and Kerstin Schütze

Director: Kerstin Schütze; Composer: The Z & Noir Desir; Production: ORF 9

BEST GERMAN FACTUAL TEXT RELATED TO SF, FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2023

Award winner Points Hans Frey, Vision und Verfall – Deutsche Science Fiction in der DDR Memoranda 193

Nominees Points 2 Alfred Vejchar, Von Andromeda bis Utopia – Eine Zeitreise durchs österreichische Fandom p.machinery 107 3 Gunther Barnewald, Handbuch der Planeten – Reiseführer durch die Welten von Jack Vance FanPro 87 4 Olaf Kemmler, Big Data is watching you! Werden wir durch unsere Smartphones belauscht? Tor Online 61 5 Felix Wirth, Science Fiction im Radio – Programm und Sound utopischer Hörspiele in der Deutschschweiz von 1935 – 1985 transcript 49 6 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 9

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR CURRENT SF ACTIVITIES IN 2023

Award winner Points Fritz Heidorn, the Klimahaus Bremerhaven, the Deutsche Klimastiftung and Hirnkost Publishing for the Climate Futures 2050 literary competition and the publication of the anthology 147

Nominees Points 2 Hannes Riffel

for the founding and first program of Carcosa, in particular the publication of Ursula K. Le Guin’s work Always Coming Home 138 3 The team around Claudia Rapp

for the organization of MetropolCon 2023 130 4 Robert Corvus

for the organization of the German participation in the European Science Fiction Award 126 5 Olaf Brill and Michael Vogt

for the comic Der kleine Perry, which introduces children to SF 109 6 Rainer Schorm and Jörg Weigand

for the publication of the anthology Die Zukunft im Blick. Rainer Erler zum 90. Geburtstag 91 7 Yvonne Tunnat

for her literature podcast Literatunnat 88 8 Marianne Labisch, Uli Bendick, Mario Franke and Torsten Low

for the publication of Science Fiction Art & Kalendergeschichten 70 9 Gregor Sedlag

for the artistic organization of the SF-Sketch exhibition In Linearträumen located in Industriesalon in Berlin-Schöneweide 42 10 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 10

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2023 FOR LONG TERM SF ACTIVITIES

Award winner Points René Moreau, Olaf Kemmler, Heinz Wipperfürth and Hans Jürgen Kugler

for 20 years of Exodus (since relaunch) 258

Nominees Points 2 Arndt Drechsler-Zakrzewski

for his life’s work (posthumously) 217 3 Jörg Weigand

for decades of commitment in the field of SF, fantasy and entertainment literature as an editor and non-fiction author 186 4 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 5

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD CRITICAL, COMMITTED, INTERSECTIONAL 2023

Award winner Points The team of publisher Hirnkost

for the publication of the first German anthology of Israeli SF, Zion’s Fiction 175

Nominees Points 2 Klaus Farin, Hans Frey, Christian Kellermann, Hardy Kettlitz and Karlheinz Steinmüller for the project Kongress der Utopien 154 3 Lena Richter, Judith C. Vogt, Heike Knopp-Sullivan and Kathrin Dodenhoeft

for the publication of the magazine Queer*Welten 111 4 Aşkın-Hayat Doğan

for his video series Diverser Lesen mit Ask 59 5 No award – I consider none of the nominations in this category to be worthy of an award 31

Note: The Kurd Laßwitz Award names only the first place winner per category as the award winner, no second or third prizes are awarded. The numbering only reflects the order based on the voting points.

