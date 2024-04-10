Laurent Wins 2024 Prix Jeunesse des Univers Parallèles

Author Magali Laurent has won the Prix Jeunesse Des Univers Parallèles 2024 (Youth Prize for Parallel Universes) for her novel Fièvre bleue.

The announcement took place April 10 at the International Book Fair in Québec after a meeting between the three finalist authors and high school students who have read the nominated works during the past academic year.

The other finalists were Le monde paranormal d’Odile by Ariane Charlan, and Équinoxe d’automne (La sorcière d’hiver, #1) by Gabrielle Dubé

A $2,000 scholarship is awarded to the winner – this is the second time Laurent has won.

The prize was created to raise a taste for reading among lower secondary school students and to introduce them, through a school activity, to the literature of science fiction and fantasy.

[Based on a press release.]

