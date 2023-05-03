Marvel’s Stormbreakers Create New Avengers Homage Covers Starring The Guardians Of The Galaxy

Marvel’s band of cosmic super heroes begin a new era on April 12 in Guardians Of The Galaxy #1. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Kev Walker started a new run with the 55th anniversary of the title, and to celebrate Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023 have depicted the team in stunning new variant covers.

Releasing throughout May, these covers depict the Guardians at various moments in their storied history including the original debut, their 2000s reinvention, and more.

NEW AVENGERS #1 starring the team from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 (2008)

AVENGERS #9 starring the team from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 (2019)

AVENGERS #1 starring the team from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 1 (2020)

AVENGERS #16 starring the team from ALL-NEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 (2017)

AVENGERS #58 starring the team from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 (2013)

AVENGERS #500 starring the team from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #30 (1992)

AVENGERS #4 starring the team from MARVEL SUPER-HEROES #18 (1969)

WEST COAST AVENGERS #1 starring the team from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 (2015)

Marvel’s Stormbreakers flex their skills each month with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the reveal of June's Stormbreaker Variant Covers.

