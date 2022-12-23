Marvel’s Stormbreakers Pay Homage To Famous Art Movements In New March Variant Covers

Marvel’s Stormbreakers Class of 2023 are here and bringing their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters. This year’s class features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold, and each month they’ll have a chance to flex their skills with an exciting themed variant cover collection.

For March’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers, fans can see their favorite heroes in depictions inspired by art movements throughout history. A perfect spotlight of the raw talent embodied by these eight artists, these visually stunning and unique covers can be found on some of Marvel’s hottest titles.

Here are the art movements each artist chose to celebrate:

C.F. Villa: Mexican Muralism

Elena Casagrande: Russian Fairytale Art

Martin Coccolo: Pinturas Negras

Lucas Werneck: Art Nouveau

Jan Bazaldua: Surrealism

Chris Allen: Dada

Federico Vicentini: Pop Art

Nic Klein: German Renaissance

Check out their latest covers following the jump. Stay tuned for more Stormbreakers Variant Covers to be revealed in the coming months. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

[Based on a press release.]

On Sale 3/1

AVENGERS #66 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

HALLOWS’ EVE #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

ROGUE & GAMBIT #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

On Sale 3/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

On Sale 3/22

DOCTOR STRANGE #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO