Pixel Scroll 12/23/22 When You’re Scrolled, Pixels Come Out Of Your Soul

(1) We’re shifting to Scroll Your Own for a couple days while I spend the holiday at my brother’s. Thanks for Cat for his essay and birthdays.

(2) MEMORY LANE.

2016 — [By Cat Eldridge.] A Very Big Peter Rabbit

Now you might think that Peter Rabbit bring a rabbit is a rather small creature indeed, something we might not notice if it doesn’t want us to notice it. So what would you say to a Very Big Peter Rabbit?

Peter which took more than a thousand hours of volunteer time to construct was created in 2016 to honor Beatrix Potter’s hundredth birthday stood on Stoke-on-Trent, North Staffordshire, South Cheshire.

He was actually the creation of Snugburys ice cream farm that is near the field he as they financed the purchase of the wooden frame and the more than forty tons straw that went into him. I congratulate the artist who did the coloring.

Now if anyone remember the curse of the Galve Christmas goat in Sweden that invariably falls to arsonists every year, you can probably guess the fate of this poor straw rabbit. In February of the next year, arsonists completely destroyed the sculpture in just 10 minutes using really powerful accelerants.

But Peter Rabbit was rebuilt one more time and stayed up for two more years, just about as long as a straw sculpture can be expected to survive.

(3) TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS.

[Compiled by Cat Eldridge.]

Born December 23, 1919 — Peggy Fortnum. She’s an English illustrator beloved for illustrating Michael Bond‘s Paddington Bear series. She first illustrated him in A Bear Called Paddington. One of Fortnum’s Paddington illustrations is part of a series of stamps that was issued by the Royal Mail in 2006 celebrating animals from children’s literature. (Died 2016.)

Born December 23, 1927 — Chuck Harris . A major British fan, active in fandom from the Fifties until his passing. He ran the infamous money laundering organization Tentacles Across the Sea with Dean Grennell, and was a well-loved British member of Irish Fandom. He was involved in myriad apas and fanzines; he indeed got nominated multiple times for the Best Fanzine Hugo in the Fifties but never won. (Died 1999.)

Born December 23, 1945 — Raymond E. Feist , 77. Best known for the Riftwar series. The only novel I've read by him is was Faerie Tale, a dark fantasy set in the state of New York, which is one really damn scary work.

Born December 23, 1949 — Judy Ann Strangis, 73. She was one of the leads, Judy / Dyna Girl, on a Seventies show I never heard of, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, which was a Sid and Marty Krofft (H.R. Pufnstuf) live action SF children's television series from 1976. She had one-offs on Twilight Zone and Bewitched, and appeared twice on Batman courtesy of her brother who was a production manager there. She's also done voice work in The Real Ghostbusters and Batman: The Animated Series.

Born December 23, 1958 — Joan Severance , 64. She's on the Birthday list because she was Darcy Walker, the Black Scorpion in Roger Corman's Black Scorpion. She then starred in and co-produced Black Scorpion II: Aftershock and The Last Seduction II.

Born December 23, 1971 — Corey Haim . You'll most likely remember him from the Lost Boys but he had a long career in genre film after that with roles in Watchers, Prayer of the Roller Boys, Fever Lake, Lost Boys: The Tribe (no, I've never heard of it) and Do Not Disturb. He showed in two series, PSI Factor and Merlin. (Died 2010.)

Born December 23, 1978 — Estella Warren, 44. Deena on the Planet of The Apes. She also shows up in Ghost Whisper, the Beauty and the Beast film as Belle the Beauty, Taphephobia, Feel the Dead and Age of the Living Dead.

[Thanks to Mike Kennedy, John King Tarpinian, Chris Barkley, Andrew Porter, Michael Toman, and Cat Eldridge for some of these stories. Title credit belongs to File 770 contributing editor of the day Anna Nimmhaus.]