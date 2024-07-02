Mike Resnick’s Five Hugos Donated to Worldcon Heritage Organization

The Worldcon Heritage Organization today announced that Carol Resnick, widow of author Mike Resnick, has donated five of his Hugo Award trophies to WHO.

The trophy plaques are inscribed:

Science Fiction Achievement Award / Best Short Story of 1988 / “Kirinyaga” / By Mike Resnick / Noreascon Three

1991 Hugo Award – Chicon V / Best Novelette / The Manamouki / Mike Resnick

1995 HUGO AWARD / For Achievement in Science Fiction and Fantasy / BEST NOVELLA / Seven Views of Olduvai Gorge / Mike Resnick

HUGO AWARD FOR BEST SHORT STORY OF 1997 / THE 43 ANTAREAN DYNASTIES by MIKE RESNICK / BUCCONEER / 56th WORLD SCIENCE FICTION CONVENTION / BALTIMORE MARYLAND AUGUST 7, 1998

2005 HUGO AWARD / For Achievement in Science Fiction and Fantasy // INTERACTION / The 63rd World Science Fiction Convention / Glasgow, Scotland / August 2005 // Best Short Story / Travels with My Cats / By Mike Resnick

Michael Resnick, who died in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 9, 2020, was a widely-regarded science fiction writer, editor, and fan. He won five Hugo awards and a Nebula award, and was the guest of honor at Chicon 7, the 70th World Science Fiction Convention. He was the executive editor of Jim Baen’s Universe magazine, and the creator and editor of Galaxy’s Edge magazine.

Carol Resnick is a longtime Midwestern fan, currently residing in Cincinnati, and a member of the CFG (Cincinnati Fan Group). In prior years in the Chicago area, she was a founder of Windycon, and a noted costumer and masquerade judge.

Worldcon Heritage Organization expressed gratitude to Carol for the donation. Being able to view these Hugo trophies helps to connect fans with the Worldcon experience.

[Based on a press release.]

Five of Mike Resnick’s Hugo Trophies received by WHO from Carol Resnick, with Mary Morman, Director, Ted Monogue, Treasurer, and Kent Bloom, President of WHO.

Share this: Facebook

X

