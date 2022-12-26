Pixel Scroll 12/25/22 How The Grinch Stole Hugos

(1) We’re shifting to Scroll Your Own for a couple days while I spend the holiday at my brother’s. Thanks for Cat for his essay and birthdays.

(2) MEMORY LANE.

[By Cat Eldridge.] America’s First Santa Statue

You didn’t think we’d would have anything special for Christmas, did you? But we do, let’s tell you about America’s first Santa Statue, and it’s a really big one.

At the time, the statue was the center of Santa Claus Park, the bitter rival of Santa Claus Park, just a few hundred yards down the road. They’re located in Santa Claus, Indiana. No, I am not kidding. It really is legally called that.

Carl Barrett, the owner of that Park claimed that he spared no expense in constructing his Santa, unlike his rival, and claimed that his Santa was constructed out of Mt. Arly granite. Alas he was a liar as the concrete that it was made of started falling apart with a few years. Spectacularly.

Barrett insisted his entire life that it was granite despite photos that clearly showed the crumbling concrete it was made of. The Koch family, which owns Santa Claus Land, yet another Christmas theme Park, (now renamed Holiday World) bought this property and sandblasted layers of unnecessary paint off the statue, returning Santa to his original ghostly whiteness.

Neither of the other two Santa Claus Parks lasted all that long. Barrett left town, out of business after a series of legal actions were won by Harris. The courtroom victories, however, cost Harris too much time and money. His Santa Claus Town never grew much beyond just one attraction. By the Fifties, both were gone. But Santa Claus is now lighted up year round courtesy of the Koch Family.

(3) TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS.

[Compiled by Cat Eldridge.]

Born December 25, 1924 — Rod Serling . Best remembered for the original and certainly superior Twilight Zone and Night Gallery with the former winning an impressive three Hugos. He’s also the screenwriter or a co-screenwriter for Seven Days in May, a very scary film indeed, as well as The New People series, The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, A Town Has Turned to Dust, UFOs: Past, Present, and Future and Planet of the Apes. ISDB lists a lot of published scripts and stories by him. (Died 1975.)

