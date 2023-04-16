Pixel Scroll 4/15/23 She Pixeled Me With Scrolling

(0) This is an abbreviated Scroll because I had to devote my creative writing energies to filing my tax returns today.

(1) DENNY LIEN (1945-2023). Long-time Minneapolis fan Denny Lien died April 15 at the age of 77. Although under hospice care at home, he had been able to get out and spend a few hours walking around at Minicon last weekend. Last night he had a fall and called hospice this morning. He died of kidney cancer and acute myeloid leukemia, the latter diagnosed in January 2023.

After moving to Minneapolis Lien got involved with Minn-Stf and remained active for over 20 years, serving as an officer, and editor of some issues of the club publication Einblatt. With many others he co-authored the beloved fannish musical parody Midwest Side Story. He was at times a member of such apas as. Minneapa and ANZAPA. He was guest of honor at Minicon 21. And he was a File 770 subscriber and letter-writer for decades.

He was married to and is survived by fellow fan Terry A. Garey, whom he spent several years taking tender care of as her physical and mental health deteriorated.

(2) KGB. Ellen Datlow has posted her photos from the April 12 Fantastic Fiction readings at KGB with Paul Park and Peng Shepherd.

(3) MEMORY LANE.

1950 – [Compiled by Cat Eldridge.]

A E Van Vogt’s The Voyage of The Space Beagle is without doubt a classic of SF. Published by Simon & Schuster in 1950, this space opera, the novel comprised of four stories which had been had been published between 1939 and 1943.

The first part of the novel was originally the “Black Destroyer” story as printed in Astounding Science-Fiction, July 1939 and was the first published SF by our writer.

I’ve not read it for a very long time and am hesitant to revisit it lest the Suck Fairy trod on it with her steel toed boots crunching my memories of it.

On that note, here is its Beginning…

On and on Coeurl prowled. The black, moonless, almost starless night yielded reluctantly before a grim reddish dawn that crept up from his left. It was a vague light that gave no sense of approaching warmth. It slowly revealed a nightmare landscape.

Jagged black rock and a black, lifeless plain took form around him. A pale red sun peered above the grotesque horizon. Fingers of light probed among the shadows. And still there was no sign of the family of id creatures that he had been trailing now for nearly a hundred days.

He stopped finally, chilled by the reality. His great forelegs twitched with a shuddering movement that arched every razor-sharp claw. The thick tentacles that grew from his shoulders undulated tautly. He twisted his great cat head from side to side, while the hairlike tendrils that formed each ear vibrated frantically, testing every vagrant breeze, every throb in the ether.

There was no response. He felt no swift tingling along his intricate nervous system. There was no suggestion anywhere of the presence of the id creatures, his only source of food on this desolate planet. Hopelessly, Coeurl crouched, an enormous catlike figure silhouetted against the dim, reddish sky line, like a distorted etching of a black tiger in a shadow world. What dismayed him was the fact that he had lost touch. He possessed sensory equipment that could normally detect organic id miles away. He recognized that he was no longer normal. His overnight failure to maintain contact indicated a physical breakdown. This was the deadly sickness he had heard about. Seven times in the past century he had found coeurls, too weak to move, their otherwise immortal bodies emaciated and doomed for lack of food. Eagerly, then, he had smashed their unresisting bodies, and taken what little id was still keeping them alive.

Coeurl shivered with excitement, remembering those meals. Then he snarled audibly, a defiant sound that quavered on the air, echoed and re-echoed among the rocks, and shuddered back along his nerves. It was an instinctive expression of his will to live.

And then, abruptly, he stiffened.

High above the distant horizon he saw a tiny glowing spot. It came nearer. It grew rapidly, enormously, into a metal ball. It became a vast, round ship. The great globe, shining like polished silver, hissed by above Coeurl, slowing visibly. It receded over a black line of hills to the right, hovered almost motionless for a second, then sank down out of sight.

(4) TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS.

[Compiled by Cat Eldridge.]

Born April 15, 1918 — Denis McLoughlin . No, he didn’t do any genre work that you’d know of. (And I’m not interested in it anyways. This is not about a sff artist.) His greatest fame came from work doing hard-boiled detective book covers produced for the London publishing house of Boardman Books spanning a career that lasted nearly eight decades with other work as well. And oh what covers they were! Here’s is his cover for Adam Knight’s Stone Cold Blonde, and this is Henry Kanes’ …Until You’re Dead. Finally let’s look at his cover for Fredric Brown’s We All Killed Grandma. He was in perfect health when he took a revolver from his extensive collection of weapons and committed suicide. No note was left behind. (Died 2002.)

— . No, he didn’t do any genre work that you’d know of. (And I’m not interested in it anyways. This is not about a sff artist.) His greatest fame came from work doing hard-boiled detective book covers produced for the London publishing house of Boardman Books spanning a career that lasted nearly eight decades with other work as well. And oh what covers they were! Here’s is his cover for Adam Knight’s Stone Cold Blonde, and this is Henry Kanes’ …Until You’re Dead. Finally let’s look at his cover for Fredric Brown’s We All Killed Grandma. He was in perfect health when he took a revolver from his extensive collection of weapons and committed suicide. No note was left behind. (Died 2002.) Born April 15, 1922 — Michael Ansara . Commander Kang in Trek’s “The Day of The Dove” as well as a lot of other genre work including a recurring role as Kane on Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, multiple roles on I Dream of Jeannie and myriad voicings of Victor Fries / Mr. Freeze in the Batman series. (Died 2013.)

— . Commander Kang in Trek’s “The Day of The Dove” as well as a lot of other genre work including a recurring role as Kane on Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, multiple roles on I Dream of Jeannie and myriad voicings of Victor Fries / Mr. Freeze in the Batman series. (Died 2013.) Born April 15, 1926 — Jerry Grandenetti . In my opinion, his greatest work was as the illustrator who helped defined the look of The Spirit that Will Eisner created. He also worked at DC, mostly on war comics of which there apparently way more than I knew (All-American Men of War, G.I. Combat, Our Army at War, Our Fighting Forces and Star Spangled War Stories) though he did work on the House of Mystery and Strange Adventures series as well. (Died 2010.)

— . In my opinion, his greatest work was as the illustrator who helped defined the look of The Spirit that Will Eisner created. He also worked at DC, mostly on war comics of which there apparently way more than I knew (All-American Men of War, G.I. Combat, Our Army at War, Our Fighting Forces and Star Spangled War Stories) though he did work on the House of Mystery and Strange Adventures series as well. (Died 2010.) Born April 15, 1933 — Elizabeth Montgomery . She’s best remembered as Samantha Stephens on Bewitched. Other genre roles included being Lili in One Step Beyond’s “The Death Waltz” which you can watch here. She also had one-offs in The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and voicing a give me the hellout of this town Barmaid in the “Showdown” in Batman: The Animated Series. It was written by Joe S. Lansdale. (Died 1995.)

— . She’s best remembered as Samantha Stephens on Bewitched. Other genre roles included being Lili in One Step Beyond’s “The Death Waltz” which you can watch here. She also had one-offs in The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and voicing a give me the hellout of this town Barmaid in the “Showdown” in Batman: The Animated Series. It was written by Joe S. Lansdale. (Died 1995.) Born April 15, 1937 — Thomas F. Sutton. Comic book artist who’s best known for his contributions to Marvel Comics and Warren Publishing’s line of black-and-white horror magazines. He’s particularly known as the first artist of the Vampirella series. He illustrated “Vampirella of Draculina”, the first story which was written by Forrest J Ackerman. (Died 2002.)

Born April 15, 1941 — Mal Dean . UK illustrator who, as Clute at EoSF notes, died tragically young of cancer. As Clute goes on, he is “best known for the work he did for New Worlds in the late 1960s and early 1970s; it was especially associated with the Jerry Cornelius stories by Michael Moorcock and others.” (Died 1974.)

— . UK illustrator who, as Clute at EoSF notes, died tragically young of cancer. As Clute goes on, he is “best known for the work he did for New Worlds in the late 1960s and early 1970s; it was especially associated with the Jerry Cornelius stories by Michael Moorcock and others.” (Died 1974.) Born April 15, 1959 — Emma Thompson , 64. I’m going to start her brilliant non-genre role as Beatrice in her then-husband Branagh’s screen version of Much Ado About Nothing. Go see it if you haven’t. Now genre role… well, there were… Professor Sybill Trelawney, Harry Potter franchise. Men in Black 3 and Men in Black: International as Agent O, I am Legend, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle as Polynesia, the extraordinary Tony Kushner derived HBO series Angels in America, Beauty and the Beast as Mrs. Potts, the castle’s motherly head housekeeper who has been transformed into a teapot, Brave, Beautiful Creatures and Treasure Planet voicing Captain Amelia.

— , 64. I’m going to start her brilliant non-genre role as Beatrice in her then-husband Branagh’s screen version of Much Ado About Nothing. Go see it if you haven’t. Now genre role… well, there were… Professor Sybill Trelawney, Harry Potter franchise. Men in Black 3 and Men in Black: International as Agent O, I am Legend, Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang, The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle as Polynesia, the extraordinary Tony Kushner derived HBO series Angels in America, Beauty and the Beast as Mrs. Potts, the castle’s motherly head housekeeper who has been transformed into a teapot, Brave, Beautiful Creatures and Treasure Planet voicing Captain Amelia. Born April 15, 1974 — Jim C. Hines, 49. [Item by Paul Weimer.] Writer, and blogger. Jim C. Hines’ first published novel was Goblin Quest, the tale of a nearsighted goblin runt and his pet fire-spider. Jim went on to write the Princess series, four books often described as a blend of Grimm’s Fairy Tales with Charlie’s Angels. He’s also the author of the Magic ex Libris books, my personal favorite, which follow the adventures of a magic-wielding librarian from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, who happens to have the same pet fire-spider lifted from the Goblin novels as his best friend. He has two novels in his Janitors of the Post-Apocalypse series. Jim’s novels usually have the fun and humor dials set on medium to high. Jim is also an active blogger on a variety of topics and won the Hugo Award for Best Fan Writer at Chicon 7.

(5) THEY KEEP WATCHING THE SKIES. “The Cincinnati Observatory celebrates telescope’s 178th ‘birthday’” and WVXU is taking notes.

Dean Regas is hoping for clear skies tonight. That’s so he can open the dome for a special night at the Cincinnati Observatory. Today marks the anniversary of the first use of the Mitchel telescope. Regas says the mahogany and brass telescope was built in Germany and shipped to Cincinnati in 1845. “Having a wooden telescope that’s been in Cincinnati exposed to the weather of Cincinnati for 178 years, and the fact it still works, and incredibly well, is a testament to how amazing this telescope is,” he says. “It’s a work of art, and a work of science.” The telescope is named for Observatory founder Ormsby MacKnight Mitchel, and Regas says it draws people from around the world. “One of the biggest things we hear is ‘wow!’ People get so excited when they look at this.” Despite its age, Regas says it’s not obsolete. “We use this telescope daily. At nighttime we use it to look at the stars, moon, planets — that kind of thing. In the daytime, we can put solar filters on it and look at the sun safely.” He says it’s the oldest telescope still in use in the country….

(6) STARSHIP WILL SOON REACH SPACE. “Watch SpaceX launch Starship, the tallest and most powerful rocket ever built, on its first orbital flight as soon as Monday” promises MSN.com.

SpaceX finally has clearance to launch its new Starship mega-rocket to orbit, and the company plans to attempt the monumental feat as soon as Monday. Starship is the rocket on which SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk is hinging his biggest aspirations — including building and populating a human settlement on Mars. NASA, meanwhile, is counting on Starship to land its next astronauts on the moon as soon as 2025. On Friday, after years of review, the Federal Aviation Administration granted SpaceX a license to launch the 40-story-tall rocket from the company’s facilities in Boca Chica, Texas…

